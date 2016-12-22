XiaoMi Yi M1 Review: Simple to Operate Rivaling a Mobile Phone

Have you ever known about the fresh Yi M1 Mirrorless camera? Well… the XiaoMi Yi M1 is called the first smart Mirrorless camera for the youth in China.

This camera is equipped with 20.16 million effective pixels, M4 / 3 system, and CMOS sensor (Sony IMX269). The sensitivity range is ISO 100-25600. It not only supports up to 1/4000 second shutter speed and 5 / second continuous shooting speed but also supports 30fps 4K video recording and lossless RAW shooting. In addition, it can connect to the mobile phone via WiFi/Bluetooth and supports other functions.

In terms of the appearance, the body of this camera is not made of a single piece of aluminum alloy but plastic. With the dimensions of 113.5×64.3×33.6mm, it is slightly larger than the Olympus E-PM2 and Panasonic GM1. And the manufacturer provides two colors for choice, storm black (all black) and ice silver (silver black).

The main operating area of this camera is concentrated at the top. On the middle of the top, there is a common hot shoe, user-friendly for an external flash lamp and other accessories. On the top side, the front is the shutter, and the power lever with a “built-in” design, not protruding.

As for the interface and storage, this camera supports only two interfaces, USB 2.0 and Micro HDMI, and does not support the 3.5 Stereo Jack. Between the two interfaces, there is an SD card slot, which supports SD / SDHC / SDXC, and is compatible with UHS-I.

In addition, the XiaoMi Yi M1 is built-in with the BXM-10 rechargeable 900mAh lithium battery, which supports for taking 450 photos (CIPA standard).

Following are the pros and cons of the XiaoMi Yi M1.

Pros:

With the 2000-megapixel sensor, it provides excellent quality hardware foundation.

It supports 4K 30p video capture.

It supports C mode, which provides portrait templates for learning.

With Built-in Wi-Fi / Bluetooth, it can share the network through the App.

It comes with a light and compact body.

It supports peak display for easy transfer.

It comes with the M4 / 3 system and a rich lens group.

Cons:

The flash sync speed is only 1/125 second.

The camera needs to improve the speed of response.

There is no flip screen.

The touch fluency needs to be improved.

Some menu settings need to be more detailed.

Generally speaking, the overall performance of the XiaoMi Yi M1 is excellent. Especially, the smartphone-like simple operation provides quite a good user experience.





Source by Sarah HA