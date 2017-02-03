WoW Profession Guide – What’s the Best Profession For a Warlock?

Almost any WoW profession guide can become pretty tedious in practice. Although a certain profession combination may work great for one player, that same combination can be completely useless for another. The problem with any WoW profession guide is that it ignores the circumstances of the individual reading it.

This Warlock profession guide is written with a different intent. There are many great profession combination’s that can work very well with a diverse class like the Warlock, and the goal of this guide is for you to take away the best possible profession for your Warlock’s playing style.

Warlocks are amazingly powerful damage dealers in World of Warcraft, but can be somewhat of a glass cannon at times since their armor is entirely cloth. Although since Wrath of the Lich King Warlock gear has become spirit based, both intellect and stamina are still very important. Many Warlocks choose to focus more on intellect than stamina due to the nice damage bonuses, but they lose health as a consequence. As a Warlock, it’s important to pick your profession carefully so that you can level efficiently without being afraid of dying–unless you have an extremely fat wallet, you’re going to need that extra gold later!

Enchanting and Tailoring

The most common profession for Warlocks is definitely the Enchanting/Tailoring combo. Warlocks can be an expensive class because of all the potions required during regular leveling, and making your own armor can definitely help reduce the overall cost of leveling a Warlock. Because only cloth armor is worn, Tailoring becomes the most obvious choice as a profession. A Warlock can create very nice pre-raid armor through Tailoring. However, the best aspect of becoming a tailor is that it allows players to create their own bags. Bags can be surprisingly expensive in the world of Azeroth, and it can really save some gold to be able to make your own. Even better, bags sell for huge profit in the Auction House. The best bag for a Warlock is the Abyssal Bag, which is a Soul bag that can hold up to 32 Soul Shards. Any player that levels a Warlock for long enough knows how frustrating carrying around Soul Shards can become. Enchanting can strongly supplement this choice because a few good enchants can significantly improve a Warlocks PVP and PVE experience. Although all good players and classes use enchants, it is almost essential for a Warlock to use enchants as it becomes much more important in DPS classes. Disenchanting can be quite profitable and can turn useless junk into Auction House treasure. A player can disenchant many common items into essences, shards, and dust that they can then use to fund their enchanting.

Herbalism and Alchemy

It’s no secret that Warlocks burn through mana and healing potions at an amazing speed regardless of build. Choosing the Herbalism and Alchemy professions puts Warlocks at an advantage in raids and instances as well as PVE. Elixers and flasks are great for improving raid and instance performance, and the Auction House profits aren’t bad, either. The Life Blood buff, acquired by becoming a Herbalist, can be a real life saver in a tough battle as it can heal for 2000hp over five seconds. Since many Warlock talents require sacrificing health for mana, this can be an extremely useful buff for any player.

Other

Another useful Warlock profession is Inscription, which you can use to create stat enhancing glyphs to either use or auction. Warlocks, depending on their build, may have a hard time questing and raiding due to low mana. The injectors for healing potions and mana potions can be extremely useful. Choosing the Engineering profession not only allows a Warlock to create injectors but also Goggles, which are favored by DPS caster classes. Although certainly not the most directly useful Profession to leveling, some Warlocks opt to become Miners simply for the Toughness buff. This buff can improve your Stamina by 50 which can help especially during AoE.





Source by Alice Drescher