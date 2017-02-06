World Global Network Review – Should You Join?

So over the past couple of months, there’s been a company that’s been popping up everywhere on Social Media. The company is called World Global Network. Now if you’re reading this, you’re probably looking for information before becoming a distributor. If that’s the case, look no further because in this WGN Review, I’m going to cover the essential details you’ll need before joining. I’ll go into the company and product but most of all I’ll dive into the actual business opportunity. Now before proceeding, I want to disclose that I’m not a WGN distributor nor am I affiliated with them in any way. In fact, it really doesn’t matter to me whether you join or not. This is important to know because you’re not going to get a biased perspective from me. You’re going to get a truly unbiased World Global Network Review.

So first things first, let’s go into the company. Founded in 2011, WGN has been growing by leaps and bounds in markets outside of North America. From the information I’ve seen, it seems that Asia is probably the strongest market for the company. With that said, the company recently launched in the US. The company has 15 offices worldwide and operates in over 195 countries so there’s truly a global opportunity should you decide to become a distributor. The company sells wearable technology through a Network Marketing business model. The wearable technology is called HELO and it’s like Fitbit on steroids. It monitors steps like Fitbit but it also monitors blood pressure, heart rate, ECG/EKG, breath rate, emotions, fatigue, sleep quality and more. As a parent, I was most impressed with the SOS feature that allows one to hit a panic button on their HELO which will notify your loved ones that you’re in trouble and send out your current GPS position. Imagine your kids wearing their HELO and being one buttons away from letting you know they need help. That’s pretty cool! Another cool feature is Remote Monitoring which allows you to see vital signs of your loved ones that are wearing the technology. Overall, wearable technology seems to be picking up traction so joining a business that allows you to get in front of this global trend might be a good idea.

Now let’s dive into the WGN compensation plan. There are actually several ways to make money but for simplicity I’ll go into the 4 main ways that stuck out to me when I reviewed the information. The first way is the Fast Sales Bonus where you can earn a 10% commission on products you sell. The second way is Binary Commissions where you can earn up to 21% on your lesser volume leg. If you’re not familiar with Binary Compensation Plans, you have to build a right team and a left team. Each week the company calculates the volume on both your teams and pays you commissions on your lesser volume leg. Make sure you review the official compensation plan document so you see what ranks you have to hit to earn higher percentages on Binary Commissions. For example, you have to be at the highest rank to earn 20%. The third way is Check Match. Based on your rank, you can earn between 1% and 10% Check Match on the Binary Commissions of distributors you have on your first 10 levels. If you’re a strong recruiter and builder, a huge portion of your income can potentially come from Check Match. The fourth way I want to cover is the Millionaire Pool. When you hit President Millionaire you’ll earn up to 1% on this pool. There’s several other bonuses that are on the table including Car Bonus, Diamond Tour Bonus and Luxury Bonus. Make sure you review the compensation plan to get a full understanding if you’re serious about joining.

Should you get started in World Global Network? Well… that’s really up to you. It certainly looks like they are entering a phase of momentum and they are attracting solid leaders. Wearable technology is the wave of the future and the compensation plan is very lucrative. Just make sure you look for a good sponsor that has the ability and time to give you the training and support you need. With all that said, those things I mentioned will have little impact on your actual success as a distributor. Sure it helps to have a credible company, great product and solid compensation plan. But the reality is your success will depend heavily on your ability to generate leads for your business. If you have a steady flow of fresh leads, you’ll have the ability to sponsor new reps into your team consistently over time. This is why I recommend Attraction Marketing. If you can brand yourself online and get leads online, and you follow a strong proven business system, there’s no telling how prosperous your business can be.





Source by Jaime Soriano