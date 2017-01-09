Why Online Magazines Are Becoming More Popular

We have seen an enormous growth in the capabilities and opportunities of the online world. The everyday online magazine, blog, listing or website has now become the best accessible, most effective way of advertising anything; whether it is a roll of toilet paper, or the latest addition to the gadget world.

The average person today would much rather quickly read an article or news report on the internet, where it is immediately accessible and available, than going out to buy a specific newspaper or magazine that includes the specific article or news bulletin. Think about it; you hear that one of your favourite soapy stars has been nominated for an award. You are sitting in front of your laptop. Would you rather quickly log onto the internet and search the story in a search engine, or would you waste ten minutes going to the shop and searching for a magazine or newspaper that includes the story? Easy answer, isn’t it?

Well, one of the best ideas of portraying valuable information and adding to the online world is the online magazine. Somebody give the person who thought of that an award! Not only are online magazines more easily accessible than print magazines; they are usually free as well; which is an added bonus! And, what’s more, online magazines are generally a lot more laid back and fun that print magazines. They may contain anything from short stories submitted by readers, to fun, informative articles and advertisements! So, people tend to enjoy them a lot more than print magazines.

Should you start an online magazine to be the online version of a print magazine, you will benefit in regards to exposure. This is because you can ‘piggy-back’ on the print magazine’s established brand and fame and so build a greater online community, because of popularity. More and more brands are taking this route nowadays. Fashion houses and retailers, grocery stores and supermarkets and pharmacies are just some of the types of companies that are relying on their already established business and brand to build a new one and reach more people via the internet.

Brand visibility is extremely important to any business, because that is where the market is going: online and digital. There has been an enormous growth in the popularity in social networks like Facebook and Twitter being used as marketing tools. So, when you do decide to start an online magazine, remember that it is important to back it up with some kind of marketing; even if it is free marketing, like Facebook and Twitter. Use what is out there to build a brand, and then look at spending money on marketing, if it is necessary at all!





Source by Tania Wannenburg