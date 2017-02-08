Who Survived at the End of Lost?

The final season of Lost was split up into two realities. One was a continuation of the main timeline from the first five seasons. This timeline is the “real world” and it’s this world that this article is focused on. The other reality is the “flash sideways” which is revealed to be a kind of “purgatory” (I don’t know if that’s the best word for it, but it’s some sort of “post life” world) at the end of the finale episode.

The “flash sideways” world occurs in a place outside of time. It happens after all of the characters die, even if they die at different times (which they obviously do.)

But this article is about who survived at the end of the “real world” timeline as the show ends? Who either escaped the island for good or was still alive on the island at the end?

Escaped The Island On The Plane

The first group of people who clearly survived were those who were on the plane flown by Frank Lapidus. Sawyer, Kate, Claire, Miles, & Richard were on the plane as passengers.

Survived On The Island

Hurley was the “new Jacob” at the end of the series (after Jack’s death) with Ben as his “#2.” Bernard and Rose were also still alive (avoiding drama!)

Desmond was also alive on the island at the end of the series but it is implied that he leaves to join his wife (Penny) and his son (Charlie) because Ben tells Hurley he doesn’t have to do things the way Jacob did (people can leave the island.)

And I don’t want to forget Vincent the dog (who so poignantly visits Jack as he’s dying at the end.)

Other Survivors

Walt, Aaron, Penny, Jin & Sun’s baby, and Eloise Hawking are some other characters from the show who are still alive at the end.





Source by Johnny Moon