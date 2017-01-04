Who Else Wants to Know the Pros and Cons of a Direct Marketing Campaign?

Starting Your Own Business

I got to tell you that whether you are in the network marketing business or are building another home based business, marketing is a very important factor. How else can your business succeed if nobody knows it even exists? How would anybody be able to find you and your business? Continue reading and I’ll share some of the advantages and disadvantages of running a direct marketing campaign.

Marketing Campaigns

There are a few different ways to run a marketing campaign. Direct bulk mailings, email campaigns, telemarketing and even purchasing television or radio commercial time are all ways that small businesses get the word out about their products or services.

For most of us, these methods can be cost prohibitive. Many home based business owners take their business’ budget right out of their household income. Because of this, it becomes very important to weight out the pros and cons of direct marketing before making the investment.

The Pros and the Cons

Direct marketing is driven straight to the potential customer or lead. This removes the need to raise prices to cover a middle-man. Some methods of marketing, including emails and bulk snail mail, can even further target your desired consumer by determining what demographic your market consists of and gathering or buying mailing lists specifically for that market.

Direct marketing also allows you to more accurately track the success or failure of specific campaigns. This information is very valuable moving forward as you fine tune and adjust your marketing strategy.

One of the most obvious disadvantages to direct marketing is people’s tendency to not only get annoyed by these campaigns but even to prevent you from reaching them in the future. For example, I tend to mark as “spam” any direct email marketing that I did not specifically request, hopefully to never be heard from again.

Another clear disadvantage is the costs involved. For most of these strategies, market research, mailing lists and delivery costs are all factors. If you’re considering putting together a radio or TV ad, production costs must also be considered.

Word of Mouth

Perhaps the greatest and most overlooked direct marketing campaign strategy is simple customer satisfaction. If you go out of your way to provide your customers or leads exactly what they are looking for at a reasonable cost, their word of mouth advertising can be the most direct, not to mention least expensive, form of marketing available.





Source by Anita De Santiago