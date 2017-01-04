Who Doesn’t Want Diamond Jewelry?

Growing up I use to imagine my wedding day and what type of ring I would be receiving. I loved the sparkle of a diamond ring back then and to be perfectly honest with you, have continued to love the look of a gorgeous diamond ring on my fingers.

Throughout my lifetime, I’ve been blessed to receive some exquisite pieces of jewelry. Diamond earring have a way of making my face simply shine, and the focus of my ears is never an issue when I have a larger pair of diamond earrings in my ears.

My gorgeous friend has a husband that is extremely generous with jewelry giving. He often has bought her a new ring or set of earrings or diamond necklace for her birthday, anniversaries or special occasion. The novelty isn’t over for him, as he sees this type of gift as a gift from his heart, that will simply last forever. Kind of romantic, isn’t it?

I bought a small bracelet for my daughter that had little diamonds embedded into it, and as she’s grown she continues to wear it. So, giving a gift with diamonds, doesn’t necessarily have to be for adults either.

Some cultures will pride themselves on giving the gift of a single diamond earring for their young males. I think this is such a classy look, and gives these young men a bit of shine and beauty. Some cultures will even have their babies’ ears pierced earlier on in life with diamond jewelry.

Whatever the diamond piece you are looking for, you should shop around and consider many different shapes, sizes, styles and cuts. Not all of which will suit everyone. People with longer necks will suit the diamond drop earrings. People with long fingers may like bigger diamonds. Personally, I like the diamonds that don’t stick out an are unobtrusive, as I can’t stand when they catch on my clothing. Understanding of course this is very much a first world problem.

I am grateful to be given the opportunity to wear and own diamond jewelry and as an older lady, know that most western women love to own diamond jewelry too. Keeping them clean couldn’t be easier these days, as many online outlets offer jewelry cleaners at reasonable costs. No longer having to take them to a speciality jewelry store to get clean, you can do this from the comfort of your own home.

We hope that you’ve enjoyed this article and hope that you find that fabulous diamond piece for your needs and levels of refinement.





