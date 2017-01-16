Which Mattress – Sealy Posturepedic, Simmons Beautyrest Or Serta Perfect Sleeper?

Most of the mattress retail stores today carry mattresses from Sealy, Simmons and Serta. Each mattress brand has their own specific mattress product they are most proud of. There is the Sealy posturepedic line, the Beautyrest line from Simmons and the Perfect Sleep from Serta. So which one is really better?

Basically, these three are good brands. However, we can also say that nothing is ever absolute in the mattress industry. A good and reputable brand can still fail you. Some lesser known brands can wow you and vice versa. That basically depends on your comfort needs. Sometimes too, it relies on the manufacturing methods of the company as this will decide whether their mattresses are reliable or not.

If you are after the total package, comfort, support and durability, we will find out if these brands can really provide those benefits you have been looking for.

Sealy Posturepedic

This line can offer you various levels of firmness for your ultimate needs. If you have a need for a plush mattress, they have such a mattress for you, if you want a firmer mattress, they can also provide that for you. You have a lot of options to choose from.

Basically, this mattress line aims of making 4 hours of sleep feel like 6 or 8 hours. Most consumers like the products from Sealy with them saying this is the most comfortable mattress they have ever had. One plus point for Sealy is their customer service. They have quite a reliable customer service compared to other companies.

Simmons Beautyrest

This one also offers a wide range of mattress choices. But unlike Sealy that mostly provides foam mattresses, Simmons concentrate mostly on innerspring mattresses as this is their area of expertise. They have just combined this with visco foam technology for those who want a firmer support to their body.

Simmons is a good choice if you want to combine plush comfort with firm comfort. They have received some bad feedbacks mainly on mattress sagging. But since they offer a good warranty service, you can make the most out of your purchase.

Serta Perfect Sleeper

This mattress line is a good choice for back ache sufferers too. This can be considered highly reliable because even Consumers Digest has deemed this a reliable brand. Most of those who have used this like how comfortable it is. Some just reported bad customer service for this company. But otherwise, their products are worth buying.





Source by Zach Smith