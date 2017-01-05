Which Is Better – Top Mount Freezer Or Bottom Mount Freezer?

Before, most households have refrigerators that have freezers on top – the top mount freezer. It is also called the top freezer refrigerator. There are many types, around fix or six types of refrigerator that once can choose from in the market. Among these types though, the top mount is the most traditional and remains the most popular.

Second to the top mount fridge is another type, its opposite in fact, the bottom mount freezer or bottom freezer refrigerator. It is relatively newer and younger than its top mount cousin but is steadily gaining more popularity especially among modern families.

So which type of refrigerator is better – top mount or bottom mount? Actually it’s a question of which of these models would work the best for you! In this article, the two major types of refrigerators will be described and their pros and cons explained. I hope that at the end of the article, your mind will clear up and you will be able to choose which of the two would suit your lifestyle best.

Top Mount Freezer

This may be the the mother of modern refrigerators but that would be an exaggeration. Anyway, as said previously in this article, the top mount refrigerator is the more traditional of all the types available today in the market. As its name suggests, it is a kind of fridge where the top part opens to the freezer while a bigger bottom part houses the main refrigerator.

Top freezer refrigerators are said to be suitable for people who frequently use or choose or even look at the food stored inside the freezer. In short, this type of refrigerator will suit best a person who has an affinity for meat, fish and chicken and for frozen goods such as ice cream. However, it is not recommended for people, for example vegetable- lovers, who has to use the body of the refrigerator more frequently.

This kind of refrigerator, in comparison to the other types, generally give the most space for food storage. Top freezer refrigerators, because they have been in the market long enough, have already come up with innovations and even a wider range of styles and colors. Top mount fridges are also the least expensive among all the other refrigerator types.

At a glance:

Pros:

1. The top mount refrigerator offers the most storage space compared to the other types.

2. The top mount fridge generally comes with wider refrigerator shelves.

3. Among all fridge types, the top mount freezer is least expensive.

4. Buyers can choose from a wider range of selection of top mount freezers.

Cons:

1. The top mount fridge is not recommended for people who frequently use the main body of the refrigerator.

Bottom Mount Freezer

Younger and generally newer than the first type, the bottom mount fridge refrigerators have been steadily gaining popularity over the other refrigerator types and are preferred by new families and modern households. While there are still more top freezer mount units offered in the market as compared to bottom freezer mount units, more and more manufacturers have jumped up the fridge wagon and offer this type of fridge.

This type of refrigerator will serve best people who do not do frequent freezer trips. Instead, it is recommended for people who use the contents of the main body of the refrigerator more often. As its name suggests, the freezer is placed below the body of the fridge and so it gives us a better view of the foods in the main storage.

However, the bottom mount freezer or the bottom refrigerator offers less storage space than the top freezer refrigerator. This is also not recommended for people who have to have frequent access to the goods stored in the freezer. Also, as of now, there are still no bottom mount fridge models that come with features such as water and ice dispensers.

At a glance:

Pros:

1. The bottom mount fridge is much more convenient for people who don’t use the freezer often.

2. If you choose a good looking bottom mount freezer, it can give your kitchen a modern look.

Cons:

1. The bottom mount refrigerator freezer is not recommended for people who have to use the freezer often.

2. The bottom mount refrigerator freezer costs much more than top mount freezers.

3. Most bottom mount freezers offer less storage space compared to the first type.

4. Buyers can choose from a small selection of bottom mount freezer models.

5. As of now, less features are available on most bottom mount freezers.





