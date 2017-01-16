Which Is Better For Weight Loss, Caralluma Fimbriata or Hoodia Gordonii?

Caralluma and hoodia are often compared to each other, as they share many similarities. They are both flowering cactuses and they are both known appetite suppressants. Both plants have historically been referred to as ‘famine foods’ in their respective regions. Hoodia gordonii is indigenous to The Kalahari Desert, and caralluma fimbriata is most commonly found in rural India.

These cactuses are often referred to as ‘famine foods’ as they helped local people to fight off starvation during periods of bad harvest and drought. Both plants were also historically used on hunting trips, enabling the hunter to keep going for longer, when it was so vital for him to bring back food for his family and village.

Hoodia And The Bad Press

Hoodia came into public eye around the year 2002, when it started to become more and more popular for weight loss. However, since this time, hoodia has received some bad publicity and reviews.

Buying a hoodia product is not as straight forward as it would seem. For example, research was carried out by Alkemist Pharmaceuticals claiming that 80%* of hoodia products available online are not the genuine article. The research showed that many of the products on the market were cut with other ingredients or did not include the active ingredient for weight loss P57.

It is also important to know that there are 13 types of hoodia plant, and it is only hoodia gordonii that contains the active weight loss ingredient P57. If a product is claiming to be ‘hoodia’ and not ‘hoodia gordonii’, then this supplement is best avoided.

From the hoodia gordonii plant itself, it is only the core of the plant that contains P57. So, even if you have found a hoodia gordonii product, you may still be only getting 60% or less of the active ingredient for weight loss and appetite suppression.

Why Caralluma Fimbriata Wins The Day

Caralluma fimbriata has become known as beneficial for weight loss in the last few years. However, whilst it does share many similarities with hoodia gordonii, there are certain factors that set this plant apart.

Firstly, there are no purity and quality issues with the best caralluma products, as they all contain Slimaluma. This derives from the active weight loss ingredient in caralluma fimbriata, which has been scientifically extracted, and is patented and pharmaceutically tested. So impressive were the clinical trials for Slimaluma, that it was voted ‘Global Product Innovation Of The Year 2008’ by Frost& Sullivan, for the science and results behind the ingredient.

Caralluma fimbriata is also not just an appetite suppressant. It is an effective fat burner, as it blocks the activity of several fat forming enzymes, which force the fat reserves to be burned. Caralluma also lowers the blood sugar level, which positively impacts weight loss. Our blood sugar level can affect how hungry and how energetic we feel, both important factors when we are watching what we eat and trying to exercise. It also determines whether we burn fat or store it.

Caralluma fimbriata is an incredibly powerful plant, which gives us a highly effective, natural and healthy way to lose weight.

