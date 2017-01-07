Where to Find Used Toy Haulers So Cheap You’ll Think You’re Buying a Camper

Once only created to haul an ATV or a motorcycle, toy haulers have almost become as much of a traveling home as an RV. Some now contain sleeping quarters, bathrooms, and even kitchens. If you have priced one of these units lately, you have seen how attractive used toy haulers can be.

Where to Start Your Search

The typical places to begin are the local classifieds, such as in your newspaper or on Craigslist. However, you are limited to a small number of listings and you should always be a little bit wary of the seller. Few are going to tell you if there is anything wrong. You can find a good deal, as long as you exercise some caution.

The Best Place To Find Used Toy Haulers at Gigantic Discounts

Government auctions are a great alternative for finding toy haulers at the best price. These are units that have been repossessed, seized, or are simply surplus. You will find toy haulers in every possible condition:

New: Repossessed units may only have been off the lot for a couple of months. They may have only seen the road a couple of times. These are sold for dimes on the dollar, as the banks just want to recoup some of their money and storage costs are expensive.

Used: These units may have a few miles on them, but have thousands of miles left. You can find one of these toy haulers about just about every government auction and some starting bids are only a $100.

Repairable: Some of these units may require a few repairs before they are road-worthy. However, when you pay next to nothing for this type of toy hauler, a simple fix or two is worth it.

Scrap: A few units will simply be sold for scrap or for parts only. This could be a great buy if you are looking to repair a toy hauler you already own.

How to Find the Auctions

It used to be very difficult to find the auctions. However, there are several websites today that list these auctions. They are categorized by agency, location, or by the items for sale. You can learn what is required to place a bid, how you can see the items first, and what is required after the sale. If you’re looking for used toy haulers, this is your best option.





