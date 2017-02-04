Where to Find Sustainable Construction Materials

These organisations will generally work from a mobile plant, using state of the art equipment to crush, screen and mix a variety of elements to create recycled aggregate and other products.

You may also be unaware that recycled construction materials can prove more durable and reliable than many conventional alternatives. This is partly because their consistency can be easily altered by adding cement, emulsion or other agents. It is also easily transportable and can be compacted to meet the requirements of many different applications.

Recycled aggregate has become the number one choice for many builders, not least because it is highly economical. It also absorbs a large amount of carbon dioxide from the air, making the environment healthier and cleaner. What’s more, less waste going to landfill will save fuel costs and cut down carbon emissions – so it’s an obvious choice for many.

Now that you’re aware of the benefits of using recycled construction aggregate, it’s time to think about replacing your existing materials. You’ll want to find a specialist company that is well versed in aggregate recycling and will supply to your area. To do this, start by performing a Google search to find one nearby.

Many companies will serve building sites nationwide, so you don’t necessarily need to find one local to your area. But the benefits of using a local company extend to both economical and environmental factors. Not only will you be helping to support the local community, you will also save money on fuel or delivery costs.

Whether you opt for a local supplier or not, be sure to find one that has been accredited by recognised sources, such as the Construction Plant Competence Team, the CPA or NPORS. It’s important that the company who supplies your aggregate is fully quality assured and competency accredited to assure they are working responsibly.

The company may advertise their list of approvals online, which is a good sign that they are a top provider. If in doubt, you may be able to find some online testimonials or reviews written by previous customers. This will provide you with the feedback you need when deciding whether to enlist their services.

Once you have found a company you’re happy to work with, it’s best to reach out and speak to them about your personal or company needs. These may include surfacing, stabilization, remediation or recycling. In fact, many companies will create a customised service specifically tailored to meet your requirements.

Some websites will display a factsheet explaining the low energy, sustainable construction solutions available. If you’re unsure which is the right one for you, it’s a good idea to get in touch and discuss your needs with an expert.

Aggregate recycling companies should be able to supply you with a number of recycled materials such as cold-laying surfacing, binders and road bases that can be adjusted to meet varying requirements.

You may aggregate you can keep in storage, for example, without creating unnecessary waste. Alternatively, you may be looking for a structural grade material that needs to be laid right away.

Whatever your unique requirements, there is bound to be a more sustainable alternative out there to replace your traditional building materials and allow you to work in a more environmentally conscious way.





