Where to Buy Tibetan Thangka?

Thangka is an epitome of timeless beauty and eternal truth.

Tibetan Thangkas are now synonymous with traditional and genuine Thangka. But, ironic it seems, most of Tibetan Thangkas are not created in Tibet. They are product of Nepal. Nepal is the original source of today’s Tibetan Thangkas. The artists of Kathmandu valley are worthy of the full credit for preserving and developing this ancient Buddhist art. Not surprisingly the Thangkas made in Nepal are in great demand in Tibetan monasteries.

Kathmandu valley is home to hundreds of handicraft Manufacturers who possess wide selection of locally made Tibetan Thangkas, among other relics. Thamel, Basantapur, Patan Durbar Square, Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Durbarmarg, Indrachowk, etc are the top spots for Tibetan Thangka shopping. If you are aware of all the bargaining, fraud and time consumption related to purchasing handicrafts from retail shops, perhaps you would prefer to buy Thangka online from the trusted source mentioned here. Opting for online stores is more beneficial to you because of several advantages. Firstly, it is more efficient and time saving. Secondly, you get to see a wide variety of items on display. Thirdly, there is less chance of being duped with overpriced or fake items. And the biggest advantage is that online Thangka stores provide wholesale services too. That means you receive attractive discounts if you buy Thangkas in bulk. Of the numerous Tibetan Thangka stores currently in the market, stores from Patan,Nepal are most trustworthy and should be on look out. Patan, is a famous city of Nepal renowned for art and craft. Patan produces the finest Thangkas for export, and most of the local artisans depend on the stores like mentioned below for sourcing thangka.

Thangka- an ideal example of Buddhist artistry and philosophy. A powerful source of meditative concentration. A fine piece for adding oriental beauty to your private life. A timeless and precious gift to a person you love.





Source by Amogh Shakya