What To Do With Unwanted Gift Cards

Gift Cards

A popular gift that people give as presents are gift cards. They are cards that have a prepaid dollar amount on them that can be used at specific retail stores or restaurants. A person may buy a one for someone when they are not sure what to give them. In other words, someone may know a retail store a person likes to shop at but doesn’t know what the person would like to have from that store so they give them a card as a gift. This will give the person the opportunity to buy what they want. The problem with this idea is that someone may think another person likes a particular store or restaurant but in reality the person doesn’t.

Unwanted Gift Cards

You may have received a gift card for a birthday or maybe as a Christmas present. They could be to a store or a restaurant that you may never go to. So they re-gifted it or maybe even lost and not used it. This is very common. It’s a shame how much money goes to waste with cards not used or lost. You may be asking yourself, “So what do you do with unwanted cards? ” You could do what most people do and re-gift them for someone else. This kind of sucks because now you didn’t get nothing. Especially if it was a birthday present or Christmas present.

Exchange Gift Cards For Cash

A gift card can be exchanged for cash by selling it to another person. However, the person buying it probably will want to buy it for a lot less than what it’s worth. Another way is by listing it for sale online and finding a buyer to purchase it. There are all kinds of websites to sell them online. But as mentioned above, there are risks when selling them online. Selling them online is a great solution in turning them into cash. Just make sure you use a website that has been in business for a while and has a good track record. So do your research before selling one online.

Buy and Sell

Some people have figured out how to buy and sell gift cards for a profit. This is very easy to do and an easy way to make money. There are several ways to buy them at a discounted price. There are even ways to get free ones through promotions offered by retail stores and restaurants. These cards are than flipped for cash by selling them online.

Don’t Lose Money

So the next time you receive a gift card to a place you may never do business at, don’t re-gift it and let someone else reap the benefits or don’t lose it by letting it sit around the house. Find a reputable website to flip the unwanted gift card into cash.





Source by Eric L D