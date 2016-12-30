What Modern TV Stand Is Right for Me?

A lot goes into picking out the right TV stand for your home and can sometimes get overwhelming. Questions that are often asked are:

What size should I get?



Will it be strong enough to hold my TV?



Will it have enough storage for all of my DVDs and everything else I plan to put there?



Should I wall mount my TV instead?

When looking to purchase a TV stand you should take all of those questions that you have and break them down one by one and in the end you’ll have the exact TV stand that you’re looking for. Now chances are you have already bought the TV like I did and now you need somewhere to put it.

So the first question is most likely “How big of a TV stand do I need to get?” Every television set comes with the specifications on the box telling you the dimensions of the TV and how much it weighs. If you threw it out already than you can just look it up online. Once you have the dimensions and the weight than you have to make sure your TV stand is deep enough to fit the entire stand and that the stand itself can hold that specific weight. Imagine buying a TV stand and almost half the base of the TV is hanging off, all it needs is one little bump and then it goes crashing to the floor. All TV stands whether online or in the store will have specifications that tell you exactly how big they are and exactly how much weight they can hold so make sure to check that out.

When it comes to shelving and storage you will notice many different options such as open shelving, cabinets, and drawers. This is more of a personal choice on what you plan to store in the TV stand. If you don’t have to many items to place there than I would suggest one with cabinets or drawers this way the space won’t be so empty looking. Open shelving storage is a more modern and newer look which, in my opinion, looks very sleek and captivating as long as you don’t leave it all empty. It allows you to be creative and spread out your audio/video equipment, gaming consoles, DVDs, and can even add some decorative pieces to bring everything together.

TV stands are generally the focal point of the whole room and you should aim to make it match with everything else in that particular room. If you have all brown furniture than you don’t want to buy a green TV stand right? Well, I wouldn’t at least. You want to make sure it matches with the other furniture in the room so it doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb. Along with that you want to decide if the stand will be stationary and stay in one particular spot or will you want to move it around different areas of the room. If you plan on moving it around than I suggest looking into ones that have wheels on the bottom to make your life so much easier.

When it comes to wall mounting a TV some people think that since its wall mounted then what would you need a TV stand for right? Wrong. If your TV was wall mounted and you had nothing underneath it would just be all dead space and not a very attractive wall to look at that’s for sure. Imagine you had a nice big room and you look at the wall and there was just a television hanging there and nothing else, would look kinda weird don’t you think? You should still want to get a TV stand for underneath the TV to make everything so much more appealing and tie the whole room together. In fact now that your TV isn’t resting on the stand itself you now have an extra top shelf to place more of what you desire.





Source by Justin Birdsall