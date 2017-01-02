There are many products out there; from cars to light bulbs, that claim to be green, eco friendly or less harmful for the environment. But as there are no hard and fast rules as to what makes an eco friendly product or not it can be quite difficult to discern between something that claims it is green and something that actually is.

However, there is a good rule of them and four aspects that make up most eco-friendly products and checking for them can give you an idea if the product you are looking at is environmentally friendly or not.

What is the alternative

Many items claim to be eco-friendly because they use less energy than an alternative, but is this really what makes something greener. A car that uses an eco fuel system may be greener than a petrol model but not if you could just as easily walk to most of your destinations. So the first thing to ask when looking for eco-friendly products is – do I really need it?

Energy Saving

Energy efficiency is a key aspect to an eco friendly product. Global warming and climate change is linked to the CO2 that is ejected from our power use. Reducing the power we consume will benefit the environment so any product that uses less energy than similar products (and you need it) is greener.

Energy saving light bulbs, for instance, produce the same effect as regular lighting but use a third less power.

Sustainability and toxic materials

Another aspect to the green credentials of the goods we buy is what they are made of. If something doesn’t come from a sustainable source or contains harsh chemicals or toxic metals

Recycling

Eco friendly products should also be either made from a recyclable material or able to be recycled themselves (or parts of them). Products that do not degrade can linger in the environment for decades so anything that can avoid adding to the waste build up certainly qualifies for green credentials.





Source by Richard N. Williams