What Makes A Browning Compound Bow So Good?

You will be proud to own one of the best bows ever made if you choose a Browning compound bow. This bow is highly reliable, and will never let you down, whatever the circumstances or weather conditions. The new Browning Illusion was released in early 2011 and is probably the best Browning compound bow yet. Retailing at between $600-$650 you may think the cost is a little high until your try out this puppy. I guarantee you may never want to go back to your old bow after using this.

You can forget the old bows you saw the Indians using, and the one Robin Hood used while ducking and diving around in Sherwood Forest, if Robin and his Merry Men had all used a Browning compound bow, I bet history would have turned out differently. They could have knocked off the sheriff of Nottingham in twenty minutes and gone back to wassailing, or whatever merry men do in forests.

This Browning compound bow can let loose an arrow traveling at speeds in excess of 326 feet per second. It incorporates the awesome Trance cam, and they’ve even thrown in a real wood panel grip, just incase you were pining for the good old days of wooden longbows!

Browning offers a drawn length of between 25 to 30 inches, it arrives set with a 29 inches drawn length, but if you request it, they will adjust the draw length before they ship, and charge a nominal $10 for doing so. It’s a bugger trying to do it yourself. The Illusion includes a fiber optic sight and a Mongoose arrow rest and quiver.

If $600+ is a bit beyond your budget, the 2011 Browning Verado MT may be a little nearer the mark (sorry). This will get you 313 f/s draw IBO speed and cost you at least a couple of hundred bucks less than the Browning Illusion. This bow is just as awesome as the Illusion and comes with a fiber optic sight and the usual Mongoose brand bow quiver and peep sight. Same draw length and again, if you need it adjusted tell them when you order it, and they’ll charge a mere ten dollars for doing so.

If Robin Hood was to see one of these awesome Browning bows today, I doubt he would even recognize them for what they are. Their high precision and light weight, plus reliability and maneuverability make them quite possibly one of the best compound bows on the market today.

Browning has been a major player in the industry for many years. The Browning line of bows and archery gear was manufactured at Browning’s manufacturing facility in the town of Morgan, Utah. In 2001, Browning entered into an agreement with PSE in Arizona and they took over the license for Browning Archery products when production stopped in Utah and was moved to Arizona. Hey, they’re still made in the USA – that’s the important thing.

PSE, as a partner company to Browning has continued to add innovation to their line of archery products, as proven by the Illusion, the latest and best Browning compound bow.





Source by Ned D’Agostino