What Exactly is Buffet Furniture?

Many people wonder what buffet furniture is exactly. You hear the word buffet, and you think of the best all-you-can-eat place in town. This of course is not what buffet furniture is, but it can help if you want to put out a nice spread when you are entertaining guests in your home. Buffet furniture includes different pieces for your dining room, living room, or kitchen, including: buffet tables, buffet cabinets, buffet hutches, buffet sets, and sideboards. Buffets are not only functional pieces of furniture, they are also beautiful accent pieces to add to your home’s decor.

So what is the difference among the buffets? It can be broken down by function and appearance. The largest is the buffet hutch, which provides spacious cabinets on the bottom, and a hutch display case for your fine China or precious knickknacks on the top. The next largest would be the buffet cabinet, which provide much more storage space for extra dishes, glasses, and table linens, as well as providing that extra tabletop during festive occasions when you could use the table space for food dishes.

Buffet tables are the smallest of the three, taking up less floor space, but providing less storage. A buffet table provides drawers for storing small items such as silverware and napkin rings, and like a cabinet serves as an extra tabletop for entertaining. Then there is the buffet set, which usually includes a matching buffet hutch and table, giving you the best of both worlds.

Another word you may hear bandied about when buffet furniture is mentioned is sideboards. A sideboard is another word for a buffet cabinet or table, and may be used synonymously for either term. So whether you choose a cabinet-style sideboard or a table-style sideboard, they will add storage space and an extra tabletop to your dining room or living room.

So now you have the 411 on every type of buffet out there. It’s up to you to choose which piece of buffet furniture most appropriately suits your lifestyle and home. And don’t worry that all buffets are traditional or old fashioned if you have a different interior design theme in your home. There are a wide variety of styles, including antique, wooden, traditional, and contemporary designs. Whichever buffet you choose, you can be sure that it will provide beauty as well as function to your home.





