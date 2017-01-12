What Are the Features of Indian Culture?

India is well known for its culture. Every person in this country respects its culture. A person, who follows it, has got a respectable image in the society. Indian society is designed according to the standards of culture. It is loved not only by Indians but also by other people of the world. Its supremacy, divinity and influence have been spread to each and every corner of the world. It is an identification of both ancient and modern India. Now we will analyze its salient features in the following modes.

• Castes

India is characterized by different castes. People of different castes possess different living standard. Even people of different castes live life with different standards and values. Each caste has its separate rituals and traditions of marriage and other religious ceremonies. The food habits of different castes are different as some prefer non-vegetarian food while some prefer vegetarian food.

• Languages

Hindi is the national language of India. People of each state have their own language. People of any state are free to speak the language of their own choice. There are 18 languages of the country and each of them has their own dignity and prestige.

• Religions

India is characterized by four religions i.e. Hinduism, Muslim, Sikhism and Christians. Each religion has its own rituals and traditions. The dressing styles of different religions are different. The ladies of hindu religion wear sarees. Today there is a trend of Indian sarees online. The great varieties of Indian sarees online are available. The ladies of muslims and sikhs wear salwar suits with dupattas. The ladies of Christians wear gowns. These salwar suits and gowns are also available online in a great variety.

• Respect

Respect is one of the characteristic of Indian culture. In this country women and old people have respectable position. Even the feature of respect is involved in personal or professional life of an individual. Man does as much as efforts or work to earn respect in the society. Not only ladies and old persons, every person got respect from others as the feeling of brotherhood lies among the Indians.

• Unity and Integration

Despite of different states, religions and languages, people of this country are united and integrated together with the feeling of oneness. They are helpful to one another at the time of happiness and sorrows. All of them have a spirit to love their country.

• Literature

This nation is characterized by sanskrit literature of ancient times, which comprises dramas, epics lyrical expressions or poems. The writing works and books of this nation are up to the mark. The glory of the nation’s literature is at par around the world.

• Matrimonial system

The culture of the nation says to get married and be loyal to his or her life partner. In Hinduism, married ladies are supposed to wear sarees, mangal sutra, bangles, sindur and bhichiya for the well being of their life partner. Muslim ladies are supposed to be in purdah. In Sikhism, married ladies are supposed to wear mangal sutra and sindoor with kataar. In Christians, married ladies are supposed to wear ring on their finger with the locket of jesus on their neck.





