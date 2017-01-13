What Are the Different Types of Vacuum Trucks?

Vacuum trucks are an extremely useful and valuable commercial vehicle, taking on the task of helping everyone live comfortably in clean, waste-free surroundings. Certainly, at some point in time, people need the services of this truck, whether it is a county that wants to clean up a clogged drainage system or a restaurant that needs a grease-drain trap emptied.

More consumers want to know about the services that are offered by vacuum tank trucks, both what they do and how they do it, in order to determine if they need these services. Hopefully, this article will illustrate and educate those who are interested in the services of this type of vehicle.

Categories

As with other commercial vehicles, the vacuum truck is a diverse type of industrial vehicle and broken up into different categories. Listed below are the major categories for your review and enlightenment.

· Manufacturer – The leading domestic manufacturer of vacuum trucks currently being used are GMC and Ford, although there are certainly more types from other commercial manufacturers. When considering using one of these vehicles, it is important to look at the manufacturers. Just as with personal cars, a good name-brand means quality parts, good lifespan of equipment, available service, etc. There are actually quite a few manufacturers of these vehicles and you would want to review the service record of each manufacturer to determine which one would best suit your business needs.

· Overall capacity – The two different areas that need to be considered for capacity are the axles’ carrying-weight capacity and the vehicle’s tank capacity. The tank capacity is an important thing to consider and will vary depending upon what services or job it is designed to handle.

· Numbers of axles – Vacuum trucks have different numbers of axles that are dependent upon the size of the tank being carried as well as the specific material that will be contained in the tank. The answer to those questions will determine if an extra number of axles will be needed to provide more strength particularly when used for industrial purposes.

Vacuum System Categories

On the other hand, the vacuum system of the truck is one of the key parts of any of these vehicles since it is the system that is employed to accomplish certain jobs. The different components of the system consist of the following: pump, hose, tank and the operating panel.

These vehicles can also be categorized according to function, as listed below.

· Liquid and dry materials usage – This is a vacuum truck with a system that can be used on either routine cleaning or emergency clean-up of both wet and dry materials. These types of vehicles can handle solid, liquids, and even hazardous waste materials.

· Liquid Only – Primarily designated as tankers, this is a vacuum truck that is specially designed for sucking liquids including hazardous and other chemical waste liquid and usually has capacity ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 gallons of liquid.

· High velocity – This type of vacuum truck is designed for hard-to-reach areas and has a system that features the capability to handle a wide range of materials such as solid or liquid material, non-hazardous or hazardous material and texture from very fine powder to brick-sized chunks – it vacuums it all!

The uniqueness of vacuum trucks is in its inherent nature. You rarely see them on the streets yet the value of services they offer is extremely wide. From sanitation companies to industrial and manufacturing companies, this valuable commercial vehicle with its different types and categories is ready to do the job of cleaning up waste material. Nothing else is even imaginable!





Source by Christopher M. Hunter