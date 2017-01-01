What Are the Best Tips to Get Certified on "CCT Routing and Switching?"

The “CCT Routing and Switching” qualification is a way of confirming your skills with Cisco networking equipment. This type of equipment is widely used in industry and business. Cisco Certified Technicians have the basic skills to diagnose, repair, restore, and replace Cisco networking and system devices at customer sites. Technicians work with the Cisco Technical Assistance Centre (TAC) to resolve support incidents. Cisco authorized training is available online and can be completed in multiple short sessions, enabling Technicians to stay productive whilst working in the field. Cisco Certified Technician (CCT) certification is available in several technology tracks, so that Cisco Support Technicians can expand their area of expertise across various technologies, such as Data Centres and TelePresence. The first certification to start with is Cisco Certified Technician Routing and Switching (CCT-RS).

The CCT-RS certification (through the 640-692 RSTECH exam) focuses on the skills required for onsite support and maintenance of Cisco routers, switches, and operating environments. Technicians in this area must be able to: identify Cisco router and switch models, accessories, cabling, and interfaces; understand the Cisco IOS software operating modes and identify commonly found software; and be able to use the Cisco Command Line Interface (CLI) to connect and service products. Achieving CCT Routing and Switching certification is considered the best foundation for supporting other Cisco devices and systems, and for going on to qualify for other advanced Cisco certifications.

The first tip is to buy this book:

“CCT Routing and Switching (CCT-RS) Secrets To Acing The Exam and Successful (sic) Finding And Landing Your Next CCT Routing and Switching (CCT-RS) Certified Job” (ISBN 148615980X 9781486159802).

This book costs US$33.82 on Amazon. To prepare for the exam, this book tells you:

• What you need to know about the CCT Routing and Switching (CCT-RS) Certification and exam



• Preparation tips for passing the CCT-RS certification exam, and exams in general



• Taking tests

The book contains several suggestions on how to prepare for an interview. It covers non-technical aspects – how to find a job, write a resume, behaviour in job interviews, etc.

To land the job, it gives you insights on:

• Typical CCT-RS careers



• Finding opportunities – the best places to find them



• Writing unbeatable resumes and cover letters



• Acing the interview



• What to expect from recruiters

Secondly, you should absorb self-study materials available on the Cisco Learning Network:

Cisco has officially available self-study on-line courses that you study in your own time. The CCT-RS one is called “Cisco Certified Technician Supporting Cisco Routing and Switching Network Devices (RSTECH)”. It costs US$299. This buys you a year’s subscription and during the year you can review the six-hour course as often as you want.

These are some Cisco-recommended study supplements. They are not designed to serve as a complete self-study program. You can find “640-692 RSTECH Exam Topics” on the Cisco website: http://www.cisco.com/web/learning/exams/list/rstech.html#~Topics

Look for these in particular:

• Identify Cisco Equipment and Related Hardware



• Describe Cisco IOS Software Operation



• General Networking Knowledge



• Service-related Knowledge





Source by Isla Hazel