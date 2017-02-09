Ways to Impress Judges at Teen Acting Auditions

Attempting to break into the acting world is difficult in its own. Generally people being training from a young age to master the techniques and tips they need to become the next rising star. As a teenager, you have a lot of competition in the acting world. Today’s teens are the next big movie and television stars. Judges look for a person who is dynamic, willing to learn, entertaining and clearly has the potential to go the distance make every acting role their best.

Be Yourself

As an actor or actress you take on many different roles and personalities, but the one you should never alter is your own. When looking to impress the judges at teen acting auditions, be yourself. Even if yourself is quirky and awkward. Sometimes the things you think are flaw in your appearance, speech or style of acting are exactly what help you stand out from the rest. Think about some of the best teen actors, many of them do not make it passed their teens. That awkward stage diminishes their personal feelings and causes them to attempt something new. Teenage growth is inevitable. The trick is to own it! Look at actress Dakota Fanning. She was a great child actress, landed a few roles despite her very awkward appearance in her early teens, and is not one of the next rising Hollywood stars thanks to her many roles including her recent role in The Twilight Saga.

Be Entertaining.

The funniest stories often come from your own life. When you start a conversation with the judges, keep in mind some of the funny things that have happened and make your life entertaining. Recall a specific recent event that can be used to entertain the judges before breaking into the part of the audition where your grill yourself to pull off the perfect role.

Do Not “Suck Up”

Despite popular belief, being a brown-noser with the judges will not win you brownie points. In fact you may do nothing more than annoy them. If you are going to give a compliment, get genuine. For example, say a female judge has a nice blouse. If you are going to compliment the blouse, be sure to follow it up with a good reason why. “I just love that blouse, I saw one similar on someone important and its been a favorite look of mine. I actually altered a top to look similar so I could enjoy the trend myself.”

Go Above and Beyond

Just as you would in a traditional job, you should go above and beyond at an audition. Many people forget that you are selling yourself at an audition. You want the judges to believe that you are the best candidate for the job. Give it everything you have got, be prepared and dress accordingly. From the minute you walk into the audition room, the judges are judging you. Put your best foot forward and be confident to get and keep their attention through the whole audition.





