Warhammer Online Gold Guide – How to Get Rich For War

Everyone knows that Warhammer Online is a MMO concentrated on PvP, “war” being at home in this complex fantasy universe. But no matter if you choose your path as one of the greenskin “choppa boyz”, an “evul” goblin shaman wielding the power of the “waaagh” or one of the sneakiest witch hunters, gold will always be a spiky problem. I’ve learnt about that since the first day I adventured myself in this new world, hanging around with my empty pockets. After a little research I found a solution to my problem, a Warhammer Online Gold Guide.

The Warhammer Online Gold Guide that I’ve got, contains a quite an amount of powerful information. By the time I hit the level cap with my main character, I was filthy rich. This, however, made me feel a little guilty, therefore I’m going to share with all of the fellow WAR adventurers a few bits of wisdom I’ve learnt from this outstanding Warhammer Online Gold Guide.

Warhammer Online Gold Guide – Tips to Maximize Your Farming

Since this Warhammer Online Gold Guide reveals the best farming spots in the game, the tips I’m about to share now, refer only to farming by grinding.



Before starting a farming session, make sure to have some potion buffs on your character. Your damage stats must be improved to kill the mobs as fast as possible. Also, if you have health regen potions take them along, because deaths are time consuming.

If your character benefits from AoE spells or skills, respec and improve them at maximum. Killing the mobs by AoE, will grant a high amount of loot for each pull, and implicitly, a larger amount of money than if mobs are killed one by one.

Always kill humanoids. They always drop coins and the chances for them to drop a rare or a very rare piece of equipment are higher than for the other types of mobs. This Warhammer Online Gold Guide I use has covered, however, the best spots with humanoids Warhammer, with a high spawn rate.

Don’t go after mobs involved in Public Quests unless you have a good group. If you’re solo, after finishing the first phase of the quest, the normal mobs will be replaced with champions very hard to kill. Even if you complete the second stage by yourself it will still take a lot of time and you’ll still have to wait for the third stage of the quest to expire to restart with the normal mobs in phase one.

Last but not least, before leaving a settlement area for a farming spot, make sure to clear the character’s inventory, to have all the cells of your bags free, to be able to loot as many items as possible.

Warhammer Online Gold Guide – Auction House Secrets

Another way to make earn some Warhammer Online gold, is to buy low and resell for higher prices, certain “goodies” at the Auction House. I usually buy all the seeds for a certain skill level, when players are auctioning them for very low prices and rise the prices for up to 10 times, creating a monopoly at the same time. Players usually buy them even at high prices because seeds, especially the green ones, are needed to rise the cultivating skill and sometimes are really hard to find. This technique I’ve learnt from the Warhammer Online Gold Guide I use, stands for all the other goods on demand at the Auction House. BUT, as in any business, applying this method you risk a money loss, players not showing any interest in what your auctions, quite a while will pass until your auctions will be sold and time is money. That’s why I’m still a fan of the pure farming technique, where the profit is always 100%.





Source by Evan Scott