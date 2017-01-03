Want to Become a Make-Up Artist? Know It’s Pros and Cons, Make Up Schools, and Courses

Make up is used in various fields like television, magazines, theatres, photography, cosmetic industry and many more. The make-up artists change your appearance by applying cosmetics on your face. They make you look good and feel good. They change your over-all personality. They can make you look younger or older. They can cover up your flaws. And so, this profession is in high demand and is popular especially in the field of television.

If you have decided it to be your profession you must know its pros and cons, various make up courses and schools available.

Pros of being a make-up artist

• You do not have to undergo a 9 to 6 desk job.

• You can start your business or work in a team. You do not need to work under someone else.

• You meet different people daily and can develop your own network.

• It gives you an inner satisfaction of making people look good. You bring happiness to people.



• It allows you to experiment with your creative ideas.

• The results are quick

• You can meet celebrities and visit new places.

• This profession offers flexible hours of working.

Cons of being a make-up artist

• There is no schedule time for working

• Competition is very tough

• Many think that people who take up this profession are “good-for-nothing” kind of people

• It takes time to develop a career in this profession

• It takes time in creating your own network of clients.

How to Become a Make-up Artist?

A formal certification in make-up artistry is not essential. You can become a make-up artist by learning the techniques yourself or you can go to a make up school or can work in a cosmetic company. If you want to learn it on your own, a lot of constant research is required. You should be aware what kind of make-up is in fashion. You should read books on make-up artistry, understand different styles. To train yourself, you can experiment your make-up artistry on your friends. A make-up artist with certification will always be preferred over others. So, there are many make-up schools that provide the necessary certification. Here you will get a formal education and training on this profession which will be very beneficial in the long run. By working in a cosmetic company, you will be exposed to various make-up products and their uses. You will also get a chance to apply makeup on your customers.

Makeup Courses

There are various courses available like part time make-up; fashion and photographic; stage, media and special effects; fashion, theatre and media makeup diploma.

It is very easy to become a make-up artist but if you want to master this art, take up as many make up courses as you can. It will enhance your skills. This profession is very rewarding and is in high demand. Today everyone wants to look beautiful.





