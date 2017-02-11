Vince Camuto Men’s VC/1044WTGP Watch Review

If you want to buy a watch, there are a few factors you need to consider before buying. Firstly, you will have to estimate how much you are willing to pay for it. Secondly, which specific brand you are going to buy. And thirdly, what you are going to buy the watch for. Then you look for the watch to provide the features you want. In this article, we are going to review one of the men’s watches that have outstanding features, Vince Camuto Men’s VC/1044WTGP.

According to the philosophy of Vince Camuto, the company designs the watch with the inspiration of land, air and sea. The watches made by the company are normally made with a strong sense of individual style. Like the watch we are reviewing, the other name of this watch is ‘The Admiral’ and it has a very unique design. The design reminds us of the uniform of an admiral. Apart from the look, the watch of this company has to be suitable for practical use and is made with specialty details. The watches are normally made with sophisticated movements. This is why the watches from the company stand out from the rest.

Apart from the masculine design of the watch, it also has many good features including:

The size of the watch is very practical. The round gold-tone case is 45 mm in diameter.

The dial is textured light-silver-tone with blue accents. The sub-dials tell time in hour, minute and second. The date is on the 4-o’clock position.

The gold-tone markers are at all hours. The hour, minute and second hands are also made in gold-tone.

The bracelet has gold-tone adjustable link. The clasp has push button closure.

The watch has Japanese quartz movement. It is reliable in term of precision.

The watch features scratch resistant mineral crystal.

The watch comes at a reasonable price considering all the features it provides.

The disadvantage of the watch that you should consider before buying:

Vince Camuto may be famous for other fashion products. But for watches, the brand name may not be that reputable.

In conclusion, we think that the watch has a good design plus reliable technology. All other features are appropriate at this price level. You can use the watch both for work and for going to a formal party. If your budget is in the range, we think the watch is a good candidate.





Source by Tom Founder