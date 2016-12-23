Vimax Affiliate Program – Pros & Cons

I’ve been an affiliate for Vimax for over four years now and during that time they are the only affiliate program that I’ve consistently had success with month after month. Over that period I’ve earned nearly $60,000 promoting this product and I know I could have made a lot more if I was more resourceful and dedicated to the task.

But does that mean marketing this product is all roses? No. That’s what this article is about, the pros and the cons of the Vimax affiliate program.

The Pros

1. Consistently high conversion rates. I have promoted a lot of affiliate programs over the years, including a lot of the other brands in the male enhancement niche and I’ve never found anything that consistently makes a higher rate of sales than Vimax.

2. High average commissions. I sometimes make over $200 on a single sale. The money can add up fast with those kind of commissions. Since I started out with them over 4 years ago I’ve made an average of about $80 per sale.

3. Getting paid weekly. Not only do they pay out every week but I’ve never had them be late with a payment. I’ve had a lot of problems elsewhere with getting paid, so this is a big factor.

The Cons

1. The male enhancement market can be difficult to promote. What I mean by that is that I often run into roadblocks when trying to promote Vimax. For example I’m a big article marketer and some article submission services that I use don’t allow for articles about this niche. Luckily, there is one such service that does allow for articles about this niche (and any other) and that’s Article Marketing Automation.

2. Vimax isn’t as popular as some of the other brands in this niche. This is both a good and a bad thing actually. It means there’s not quite as much competition, but it also means there are not as much brand awareness.

3. Your conscience. You may feel bad promoting this type of product but you have to assume that anyone who orders it really does want it and that it does have some positive effects (even if they may be somewhat overblown on the sales page. I can’t say for certain because I’ve never tried it myself of course!)





