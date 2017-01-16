Venus Factor – Fat Loss for Women

Fat loss and weight loss have always been a constant struggle for woman and America is still the top nation when it comes to obesity and health issues. We are not eating healthy and exercising on a regular basis as we should. This type of lifestyle is very dangerous regarding all the health issues associated with a lack of exercise and poor dieting including risk of stroke, heart attack and cancer. Have you ever wondered why it is more difficult for women to lose weight than men? The core issue of women struggling to lose fat is the Leptin hormone. The Venus Factor focuses on the main issue of women’s fat loss problems and provides a fat loss solution for women only around the world to lose belly fat and maintain a long term healthy weight.

Leptin Hormone

Since men and women are created differently, what works for men make not work for women because the metabolisms are not the. The one hormone that controls 100% of your body’s ability to burn fat is Leptin. Basically, low levels of Leptin slow down your body’s metabolism and signal your body to store fat while high levels of Leptin speed up your metabolism and signal your body to burn fat. Although women have twice as much Leptin that men, they face two unfortunate issues that keep them from losing weight successfully. The first problem is Leptin resistance. Women can be three times less responsive than men to Leptin’s signal to burn fat. The second problem is an instant drop in levels of Leptin causing a weight loss plateau. When levels of Leptin decrease, your metabolism stops suddenly as well and slows down.

Venus Factor Review

The new solution and future to female fat loss is the Venus Factor System. The Venus Factor, created by fitness professional John Barban, is a 12 week weight loss plan designed specifically for women to increase the metabolism helping you lose weight and bring out that sexy body in you with long term fat loss. We all know that there is no such thing as a magic “pill” or formula to make you lose weight instantly but instead it takes hard work and dedication to be successful at weight loss. The Venus Factor only sticks to the facts backed with credible research and expert advice from professionals.

Female Fat Loss

Included in the Venus Factor System are excellent advice, a great app, a helpful online society and a motivational boost to get you going all for an incredible price of $47. I have read all positive Venus Factor reviews and have not come across any Venus Factor scam so far. Women all over the world are achieving amazing results which means the Venus Factor works. The easy to follow plan that the system has makes fat loss fun and you will get motivation with the quick results you see. The best part is that you get a full 60 day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied so you really have nothing to lose.

I am personally excited that women finally have a weight loss plan just for them that will help them lose belly fat and lose weight fast to get that sexy body they always dreamed of. John Barban made a smart decision by focusing on our women and helping them lose weight successfully. The bottom line is that the Venus Factor will show you how to control your Leptin levels and burn that body fat once and for all. Fat loss doesn’t come easy and you must stay dedicated to eating healthy and exercising for at least an hour each day. You will see results if you work hard and stick to your plan. Start your New Year’s weight loss plan now with the Venus Factor and bring in the next year with a hot, sexy body. I would like to personally wish everyone many blessings and have a Happy New Year!

Leeman Taylor

Winter Haven, FL





Source by Leeman Taylor