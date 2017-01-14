Various Types of Indian Hardwood

Indian is the home to some of the best furniture pieces. Indian craftsmen use their superb skills and ideas that have been passed on for generations, to make furniture that speaks of quality and durability. Many furniture and antique collectors believe that a collection is not complete if it doesn’t have Indian furniture pieces, especially wooden furniture.

Among all the pieces that are manufactured in India, hardwood furniture is the most common type. Indian hardwood furniture is revered all across the globe and has found a place in the home of the rich and famous.

Following are some of the most popular types of hardwood that are used by the Indian furniture manufacturer.

Mahogany

This is one of the most expensive woods available in the world. The cultivation of mahogany is controlled by the Indian government and it’s only grown for meeting commercial purposes. The tree is not allowed to be grown by all and sundry and one has to furnish before the government valid reasons as to why he wants to grow the wood. Mahogany has a reddish-brown color and is a finely grained wood. It’s highly durable and capable to resist shrinking, warping and swelling. It’s extensively used for the manufacture of quality furniture like wood facings, veneers, cabinets, tables and cabinets.

Walnut

Walnut wood sports a fine texture, has considerable strength and easy to work with. The wood is resistant to warping and shrinking and is friendly to almost all types of finishes. Walnut wood is mostly used in the making of veneered and solid furniture, gun-stocks, cabinetry, wall paneling and novelties.

Oak

Oak is a common wood used in the making of Indian wooden furniture. Besides its durability, oak comprises good bending qualities. The wood is considered to be good for trimming, boat framing, flooring and the manufacture of wooden desks.

Maple

Though not found in abundance in India, maple has immense hardness and strength and is a well textured wood. Maple mashes are considered to be good for flooring as it has moderate shrinkage. Maple wood is also used for making furniture and other woodenware like bowling alleys.

Cherry

Cherry is a less-frequently used wood. It’s close-grained and resistant to shrinking and warping. The color of the wood turns red when it’s exposed to sunlight. The wood ages well and is often extensively used for making cabinets and novelties as well as solid furniture handles.

Rosewood

Rosewood has a dark and reddish-brown color and is a close-grained hardwood. Of late this type of wood has witnessed considerable interest among Indian wooden furniture manufacturers. Besides, demands from the western world are also fueling its popularity. The wood comes with an exclusive fragrance, takes high polish and is difficult to work upon. The wood is good for making piano cases, musical instruments, art projects, tool handles, furniture and veneer.

Teak

Teak is moisture resistant. It’s resistant to cracking, warping and decay. It’s best used for making fine furniture, ship building, paneling, windows, doors and floors. Teak is also a great construction wood.





