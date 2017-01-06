Valley View Oak Furniture Review

Valley View Oak offers 45 collections of dining room furniture and so provides you with an amazingly wide choice. The company was instituted in 1989 in Millersburg, Ohio, and each piece is hand-crafted from American hardwoods by Amish and Mennonite craftsmen. The secret of their high quality and ability to customize your dining room furniture to your needs lies in the fact that each piece is hand-made just for you.

Each of the 45 ‘collections’ is based upon what has been made in the past for other clients. While you can select a collection as presented, you can also mix pieces from different collections to meet your needs. The collections cover a wide range of dining room furniture styles, ranging from the simplicity of Shaker and early American styles to the cyma legs of the French to the ornate heavy Victorian styles of furniture.

Valley View Oak Options

Each piece is made from hardwood with total of 22 different finishes to choose from, so you are sure to be able to find something to match your existing décor. You have the option of four table top shapes, including an octagonal table which is a great way to seat eight people at a dinner party. Add to that five styles of table leg and a pedestal option, and you will not leave Valley View Oak feeling you were limited for choice!

You can choose the base of your chairs according to your preference: you can choose the regular four legs, a swivel bar stool base or a 5-star caster base. Most go for the normal four legs for their dining room, but select one of the options for their bar or den. Your tables can be fitted with hidden extension leafs or store-away leafs together with a leaf-store cabinet for those larger dinner parties.

Dining Room Furniture Construction

The construction of each item of furniture is carried out using the correct wood jointing methods. Thus:

• Mortise and tenon joints are used for rails.

• All four corners of each drawer are connected using dovetails joints.

• English dovetails are used for maximum strength.

• Cabinet backs are flush mounted and fixed with screws rather than pins or staples.

• Raised panel doors are fitted with metal spacing balls to enable expansion and contraction to take place without the usual rattling and cracking of the wood.

• Tables with legs rather than pedestals are fitted with screwed interlocking wood corner blocks to strengthen the structure.

• Table edges are sealed to prevent them from loosening.

• Varnishes are cured by means of catalysts for maximum durability.

Hutches and Cabinets

A variety of hutches and wall cabinets are available, including a dining room corner hutch and a dining server. It is also possible to have your own hutch or cabinet constructed to your personal specifications. Simply call Valley View Oak and find out how to have each individual piece of your furniture designed and built for you.

There are 28 styles of server, buffet and sideboard, ranging from the ornate cabriole Queen Anne style to a simple Shaker mission server. You can also choose from 69 hutches in the ‘standard’ range. 16 of these are corner hutches to make best use of that corner in your room that normally just collects dust. The other 53 offer you a massive choice of display cabinets and buffets, some in the form of hutches designed to sit on top of the buffets and sideboards.

Review Summary

The entire selection of furniture available looks absolutely stunning and solid – there is something about hand-made furniture that looks different from its factory-produced equivalents. Hand-finished wood has a glow and solidity to it that cannot be achieved in any other way.

You see this in Valley Forge dining room furniture, and there is no excuse not to find something to suit your dining room. If nothing is suitable in the collections displayed, then you can have them modified to meet your exact requirements.

The Valley View Oak furniture company provides you with a literally unlimited choice of solid oak dining room furniture. Those that craft it are men who spend their time on the farm or working with wood to produce these beautiful pieces. If there is one thing you can be sure about with the Amish and Mennonites, they craft solid furniture that lasts. We could find no fault.





