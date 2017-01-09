Valentine Gift Ideas – Multiple Choices to Make!

14th of February is celebrated as the Valentine’s day every year in commemoration of St. Valentine. St. Valentine was a Roman priest who carried out clandestine weddings of people who were prohibited from getting married.

The history is interesting. Legend has it that the then king of Rome, Emperor Claudius II, thought that soldiers fought better when they had nothing else to concentrate on but the wars at hand. Hence, to expand the boundaries of his territory, he banned the soldiers from getting married. In spite of this, a priest of a local church, named Valentine, helped people get married for he believed in the miraculous powers of love. Of course, this offense was not tolerated by the Emperor and Valentine was jailed. It is also said that during this time, he healed the daughter of the jailer who had been blind for a while, and had also written a card expressing his emotions to her before he was executed. That is considered to be the first so-called Valentine card ever.

Now, Valentine’s day is celebrated all over the world and everyone has their own interpretations and reasons for celebrating the same. But basically, it is celebrated to express the affections that we have for the special people in our lives. Youngsters get an excuse to have a little more fun than the usual lot. The idea is to express; express our intimate feelings and that is done through several ways. The best is to express genuinely; choosing whichever Valentine gift suits best. There are several options to choose from and the online market is flooded with the best of offers. Lets have look at a few.

(a) Flowers: Flowers are a global expression of love and peace, and have a fragrant and a colourful feel to them. A bouquet of flowers is anytime the perfect Valentine gift for your beloved. A bouquet accompanied with a card which has all your feelings a jotted down, make a good pair for a valentine’s day gift for her. Flowers and soft toys also is a good combo as far as Valentine’s day gift ideas are concerned. Who Cuddle up with your beloved on the lovers’ day. Bouquets of all flowers depending on your preferences are available. You can always contact an online florist to decorate their rooms with all sorts of favorite flowers and spread the fragrance of love all around. Or you can simply give your girl a single rose which will do more than any amount of gifts would. The significance of the red rose is known to all of us, isn’t it?

(b) Chocolates and Cakes: They are definitely one of the best Valentine gifts for your beloved. Chocolates are aphrodisiac in nature; the perfect turn on for that exclusive date. A Cadbury bar is surely going to melt her heart because girls indulge in chocolate a lot more than boys. You can always gift her a bunch of chocolates with a good variety; each piece having a difference flavor and appealing to different taste buds. Assorted chocolates, liquor chocolates, chocolate trays, sugar-free chocolates, dark chocolates, chocolates in heart shapes, etc. are a few options to send valentine gifts.

(c) Jewelery: It’s the all time favorite Valentine’s day gift article of a woman. A piece of jewelery gifted on Valentine’s day makes the woman feel special. The shine of the yellow metal, the clinking of the silver, the smoothness of the pearl, or the twinkle of the diamond in her eyes is worth capturing. It’s said, “The Diamond’s a girl’s best friend”. A solitaire would express just the thing. Here too you have a lot of options to choose from – bracelets, necklaces, Ear-rings, anklets; if you want to keep it traditional or you also have trendy anklets available for casual purposes. If you are planning for proposing your beloved on this day, then finger-rings turn out to be the best Buy.

(d) Valentine’s Gift hamper: You can gift a hamper which might include an entire range of Valentine’s gift articles, vouchers, etc. It can be stuffed with all the mushy gifts such as soft hearts, scented candles, spa gifts like an aroma therapy kit, massage lotions, body oils, incense, lemon-grass spa products; coffee, chocolate cookies, CDs and DVDs of romantic movies and songs, etc. You can also gift a romantic get-away for just the two of you. Romantic books can also be a very good addition to the basket of your Valentine’s days gifts.





Source by Pinkal Trivedi