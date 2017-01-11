Understanding Young Living: Can You Really Make Money With Young Living?

Young Living is a Muli-Level Marketing company founded in 1993 offering essential oils and other related products. Additionally, they offer a business or income opportunity for those interested in marketing the company or their products to make an income stream. Something I think is neat is Young Living also has a non-profit organization that helps communities and families in impoverished areas in Ecuador, Croatia, and Uganda.

The Thing:

Young Living has a ton of products available based around essential oils. Some of the items they offer are Aroma Oils, Massage Oils, Diffusers, Oral Care Products, Healthy Cooking Oils, Animal Care Oils, Home Purification Oils, and of course accessories to carry your oils.

Idaho Blue Spruce – This oil is designed to relax both mind and body and sells Retail value for $37.83. Animal Shampoo – No Kidding. This product contains several different oils including YLTG oil formulated by D. Gary Young and sells Retail Value for $20.72. Thieves Fresh Essence Mouthwash – This mouthwash is designed to thoroughly clean your mouth and comes in Spearmint and Peppermint flavor, selling 8 oz Retail Value for $14.47.

It’s important to note, Young Living offers several different types of products! The categories of products and actual product in which I explained are far from all Young Living has to offer!

The Opportunity:

The question still remains; can you really make money with Young Living? In order to answer this question, we must look into their compensation plan!

There are 3 Main payouts for people affiliated with Young Living such as Fast Start Bonus, Start Living Bonus, and Retail Earnings.

Fast Start Bonus – You can earn 25% on your first-level personally enrolled distributors’ orders during the first three months of being a member. You can also earn an additional 10% on your second-level personally enrolled distributors’ orders. Start Living Bonus – Each time you enroll a distributor with a Premium Starter Kit, you can earn a one-time $25 cash bonus. Retail Earnings – With this payout you’ll be able to earn the 24% difference between the Retail and Wholesale price for the orders of your personally enrolled retail customers.

To Conclude, Yes, You Can Make Money With Young Living!

The Cost:

For some, this is the most important question that has to be answered before even considering joining this business! I would be more than happy to be the provider of that answer!

But first, understand that if you want to get involved with Young Living and begin making money, what you are doing is opening up your own business from home! All businesses require some type of start-up fee! However, in the world of Multi-Level Marketing, the price is generally much cheaper in comparison to a traditional type company. For example, in a traditional type business, such as Construction, you could spend around $5,000 to $10,000 just getting the thing started! In this industry, you likely will spend far less than that! Since we have been able to get that understood, let’s move on.

In order to become involved and get started with Young Living, you will need to purchase a Starter Kit! They have several starter kits available; I will give a brief explanation of three of them!

Basic Starter Kit – $45.00. This kit includes one 5ml Stress Away Oil, AromaGlide Roller Fitment, 10 Sample Packets, 10 Love It? Share It! Business Cards, 10 Love It? Share It! Sample Oil Bottles, 2 NingXia Red 2-oz. samples, Product Guide and Product Price List, Essential Oil Magazine, Essential Edge, and member resources. Thieves Premium Kit – $160.00. This kit is a specialty premium starter kit and includes 15-ml Thieves Oil, Thieves AromaBright Toothpaste, Thieves Fresh Essence Plus Mouthwash, 2 Thieves Cleaner, 2 Thieves Foaming Hand Soap, 2 Thieves Spray, 2 Thieves Waterless Hand Purifier, and everything included in the Basic Starter Kit mentioned above. NingXia Premium Kit – $170.00. This kit is also a specialty premium kit and includes NingXia Red 2-Pack, 30 NingXia Red Single Oils, NingXia Nitro, and everything includes in the Basic Started Kit above.

Final Thoughts:

The products offered by Young Living are interesting and definitely have some kind of originality to them. They also have a ton of products to choose from!

The business opportunity is something you can definitely make money from. However, in my opinion, I believe their compensation plan is kind of weak in a comparison level to other companies in which I have done reviews over. If you know exactly what you are doing and are a professional Network Marketer, you will do fine with this company and even prosper. However, if you are a total newbie and have no idea how to generate massive income from Network Marketing, you will have difficult times making money in this company.

The cost is overall pretty inexpensive. Their Basic Starter Kit is only $45.00 and their most expensive kit is $260.00. That means, you can start a business and begin generating income all from home for a little under $300.00, which is awesome!

*Dustin Hale is NOT affiliated with Young Living or their business/income opportunity





Source by Dustin A Hale