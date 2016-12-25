Ukrainian Dating Negatives – 3 Pitfalls Most Men Learn the Hard Way

Western men who want to date Ukrainian women need to have thick skin. Despite what all those online Russian and Ukrainian dating services lead you to believe, finding an attractive, nice, normal Ukrainian girl is far from easy. But the difficulty should not dissuade men from trying because finding the right Ukrainian lady is absolutely an attainable goal. On the journey to finding a Ms. Right from Ukraine however, there are 3 main pitfalls Western men need to be aware of, since they are the main drawbacks and obstacles to success.

First, yes there are scammers out there but probably not how most guys envision them. The all out criminal scammers are pretty rare but you will run into what I call “petty scammers.” These girls have little interest in finding love and are instead, just trying to make a living. You see, most workers in Ukraine only earn around $300 per month. Instead of working, many ladies at dating agencies (or anywhere) choose to make their living “persuading” guys to buy them gifts or give them money for made up reasons such as taxis, support or other items. Naturally, men commonly foot the bills when they are enamored with a beautiful Ukrainian girl. Sadly, many of these girls expand their book of business however by running the same game on multiple men. Most of these petty scammers earn far in excess what they would out in the real world so it is easy to see why they do it. These petty scammers just come with the territory in places like Ukraine. The best thing men can do to avoid this behavior is limit gift giving and only visit modest venues at the beginning of the courting process. If she is a petty scammer, she will lose patience and be off with the next guy. And that is a good thing as it will free up men’s time to meet honest Ukrainian women.

Second, besides the petty scammers that must be endured, Western men are in for culture shock. Unfortunately, there is no easy way around the cultural differences and men should not underestimate the difficulty they will encounter throughout the life of their relationship. Years ago, when I was a bit green, I would have thought differently but the truth is Ukrainian women are incredibly different than women from the West. This clearly has it’s positives but on the way to a smooth relationship, Western men will encounter many misunderstandings and probably some (or lot’s of) all out fights. This is because Ukrainian women tend to be more temperamental than women from the West. Also, it is important to note that these ladies expect far more chivalry from men than Western women. Annoyingly, the use of social graces and polished people skills are rudimentary for many women in Ukraine as well. Western men really need to decide for themselves whether dealing with these negative attributes is worth the positive trade offs of being with a Ukrainian woman. Of course, any given man from the West may find a woman who is “perfect” when it comes to the aforementioned but I speak from my experience and the experience of many others when I say it is unlikely.

Finally, once you get over the cultural squabbles and you recognize the scammers for what they are, Western men will still need a great deal of time to find the “Right” girl. Most men will not simply show up and meet her the first day. Typically, he will need to date countless lovely ladies before finding the correct fit. Then it will take a long time to make sure everything is what it seems. In other words, it is just like dating in the West. Men need lots of patience and plenty of effort to find the right woman.

All told, finding a highly attractive, nice and normal Ukrainian woman is totally doable for ANY man. As long as men from the West put in the effort as well as have knowledge of and are realistic and patient about the pitfalls above, they should be successful on their quest to find love in Ukraine.





Source by Randy Kay