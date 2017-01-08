UGG Boots Vs Just Sheepskin Brief Review

A lot of people find it difficult to decide between UGG boots and Just Sheepskin boots. They are very similar in construction and appearance but there are two definitive differences I have identified between the two brands of sheepskin boots.



Just Sheepskin boots seem to have a thicker lining inside the boot than their counterpart so maybe will be a bit more snug to wear and might keep your feet that little bit warmer in the cold Winter. They are also about £80 cheaper generally to buy from High Street stores and real bargains can be found on the web from an e- commerce retailer.

UGG boots have become very popular in recent years and are a very in demand brand of footwear with women and have become a staple of many women’s wardrobes but if you are not concerned with the brand or label that your footwear has then it should not be a deciding factor for you to decide which brand of boot to choose to purchase.

UGG’s have become a huge brand in recent years but the two different boots are essentially very similar, even if that is a contradiction in terms. People who own a genuine pair of UGG boots always testify to just how comfortable the boots are to wear and the company has benefited from high profile celebrity endorsements, Pamela Anderson is rarely snapped by the paparazzi not wearing a pair of UGG boots. However,I have also read numerous reviews stating just how comfortable Just Sheepskin boots in comparison to UGG boots.

A note of caution though, if you do intend to purchase a pair of these popular boots online, the increasing demand for the boot has led to a lot of websites selling sub standard, imitation and fake UGG boots to cash in on the consumer demand.



If you just want a pair of comfortable and warm sheepskin boots, brand or no brand, and you think £170 is a lot of money for a pair of boots it is probably better to consider other options such as Just Sheepskin versus the UGG Australia boots.

Another point to consider is the fact that UGG, the brand name, even the UGG Australia brand, are all manufactured in China. Deckers Outdoor Corporation owns the European and US trademarks and they use China as a base to manufacture all their products. UGG, the trademark cannot even be used in Australia anymore although there are plenty of boots in a similar style available just not bearing the UGG brand, so just be careful and consider the alternatives such as Just Sheepskin which are of an equally good construction as the genuine UGG boots are and are possibly a more sensible alternative in these difficult financial times.





Source by Keith Jason Bates