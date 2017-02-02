Tungsten Rings – Pros and Cons

Tungsten jewelry has become increasingly popular in recent times. Most people would probably have a question of what is the advantages and disadvantages of tungsten carbide jewelry. Hence I would like to share with the readers with this article the pros and cons of tungsten wedding bands or rings.

1. Advantages of Tungsten Ring

There are numerous benefits of a tungsten ring compared to other similar metals such as titanium or platinum. They include stronger and more durable properties, lower requirements of care and shiny chic characteristics. Tungsten rings are well know for their strong physical characteristics as they have a robustness secondary only to diamond itself. Thus, making them extremely strong and scratch resistant. In other words, they are harder and more durable than steel, gold, titanium and platinum. Hence, they do not require much maintenance as other jewelry of similar type and do no get the wear and tear from daily activities that other rings do. The shine will remain as brilliant as the day you bought them from the store.

These tungsten pieces are also tough against physical and chemical attacks that would otherwise destroy lesser metals. They would have nearly zero dents and scratches over the lifetime of the jewelry. This translates to the fact that these rings would last much longer and allows us to appreciate the rings over a lifetime.

Men today choose tungsten over other metals because of the durability and robustness of the tungsten rings which fits very well with their daily activities. They can rest assured that these rings would survive the daily torture throughout its lifetime. On the contrary, many couples would choose tungsten wedding bands to symbolize their wedding due to the fact that the material is nearly unbreakable, much like their marriage should be.

2. Disadvantages of Tungsten Ring

Even though tungsten carbide rings are extremely strong and beautiful, they do possess certain disadvantages. In order to make a decision to purchase these rings, one must be informed of the tungsten’s disadvantages.

The main disadvantage of the tungsten wedding band is that it is extremely difficult to be re-sized. This is due to the hardness and properties of the metal itself. Many sellers would normally replace the tungsten band with another size should our finger grow or shrink. Else, there are special equipments to help adjust the size of the rings only by 1 size up or down but this tends to come at a costly price. Thus, it’s extremely important to know your exact finger size before deciding on the purchase.

Lastly, cheaper tungsten rings can cause nasty skin reactions as these rings tend to use cobalt as a binder. Cobalt can react with the skin to leave irritating rashes and unsightly marks on our skin. In conclusion, if you plan on purchasing a tungsten carbide ring, make sure that it uses nickel as a binder. Check with the seller on the binder they used on their products before making a purchase.





Source by Cheok Weng