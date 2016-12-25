Trilastin vs. Mederma – Which is the Better Stretch Mark Remover?

Most people hate their stretch marks. They search for a solution that will take those scars and marks away forever. Well, two products on the market offer help: Trilastin and Mederma.

Here is what we discovered when we compared them:

Mederma

Mederma is a very pleasant-smelling gel that did not seem oily or greasy on skin. You would hardly know that the active ingredient in Mederma is onion extract. They claim that it can improve the appearance and feel of just about any kind of scar.

This was true of stretch marks. It did appear to make stretch marks appear softer and smoother. If you use the product around 3 times a day for close to 3 months you should see a significant reduction in the scars.

Unfortunately, in order to get these type of results, it can be a little expensive to purchase enough gel to use for months at a time.

Trilastin SR

Most women, however, will be happier with Trilastin results. Instead of waiting months to see improvement, this stretch mark lotion showed very impressive results in a matter of only a few days. The results were so much more noticeable, that most marks seem to actually disappear and no longer be visible.

It also seemed to help prevent skin from developing additional stretch marks during pregnancy by keeping the treated area more hydrated, elastic and resilient.

The price of Trilastin may seem a little much, but for most women, since it took must less time to see great results, it was still a better bargain.





