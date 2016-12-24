TREVO Business Review – Products And Compensation Plan

Are you searching for a network marketing opportunity? If so, I would recommend a health and wellness company, and there are various reasons why joining a health and wellness MLM is the right decision.

If you have researched the health and wellness MLM industry, you might have come across a company called TREVO. Trevo is making waves in the home based business, and you might need some information if you want to be part of this opportunity, so here is my review of the Trevo product and business opportunity.

Trevo LLC are the brains behind the ground breaking product, Trevo, which is based on 174 neutraceuticals in one bottle. Trevo LLC operates from Oklahoma, USA. The owners of Trevo are Mark A Stevens, and Holli Stevens and both of them are veterans in the MLM industry, having built massive teams, and have 60 years combined experience in the industry.

Trevo LLC’s main product is also called Trevo, is a one of its kind blend of 174 natural ingredients a bottle. Its made up of exotic fruits like goji berry, ashwaghandha, gotu kola, aloe vera, mangosteen, etc, as well as superfoods like chlorella, etc, and is a complete health system in a bottle, and one of the benefits of Trevo is that the Trevo drink helps to plug the nutritional gaps in the diet. It has a high ORAC score of over 400,000 as verified from Brunswick laboratories, in fact, the Trevo drink has been touted as a one stop shop for nutritional supplements.

I am sure some of you are screaming “show me the money”, do not worry, I will get to that.

Trevo has a hybrid compensation plan which is a blend of a straight line matrix and unilevel. The straight line matrix means that if you decide to become a Trevo Life and Health Coach, every one who joins Trevo LLC, after you, will be queued directly behind you, and once you reach the higher levels of the compensation plan, you will get to earn off every life and health coach worldwide who joined after you. Which is quite amazing. The unilevel system of Trevo LLC also allows you to register an unlimited number of people on your first generation.

Trevo has 8 ways to make money. I will outline them below.

Retailing – You can retail the Trevo drink and earn up to 40% retail profits.

Fast Start Bonus – You get commissions for each person you enroll (for example under a 3 bottle pack, Trevo pays 60 USD per enrollment).

Matching Bonus

Group Volume Commissions – Also known as autoship commissions.

Global Pool Bonus

Bulk Pack commissions

Leadership bonuses

Charity Bonuses

To succeed in the Trevo business, you need to learn skills and methods, and how to market your business online and offline, so you can absolutely crush it in the business.





Source by Adewale Adebusoye