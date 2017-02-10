Trending Men’s Tribal Jewelry

Men usually do not wear any type of jewelry except for a watch and maybe some type of ring or wedding band but times are changing. One trend for men today is wearing tribal jewelry. These antique jewelry pieces include silver, copper, various organic designs, and iron. This type of jewelry may be worn for fashion but could also be to reflect character, wealth, belief, and culture. Excavation studies have revealed that tribal jewelry has existed before 10000B.C. and originated in Africa. You can purchase tribal jewelry online or in jewelry and antique stores.

Copper tribal jewelry

This type of jewelry is generally antique and is adorned as bands and head sticks mixed with bronze. A head stick has an arrow type structure that can be held on the side of your ear. It then appears as it is raised from top of your head. They are used to make rings in various styles and shapes. Circular barbells, bent barbells, earlets, captive rings, and eyelets look striking in cooper. For men who have pierced their labret, which are their lips, adopt labret studs. One piece of copper tribal jewelry that reflects the true form of this jewelry is thick copper anklets.

Silver tribal jewelry

This form of jewelry is mainly worn as a single piece like a neckpiece, earrings, or bracelet. When made from silver it is generally left unpolished in order to maintain that crude look. Silver body jewelry that is highly finished is very expensive but also fashionable. The bangles are usually carved with the designs of skeletons, animal heads and more. On the pendants, you will see molded faces of various Gods.

Organic tribal jewelry

If a man wants to look like a true tribal man then they need go organic. These pieces are made of animal parts, plants, shells, bamboo, wood, and amber. For making labret, earrings, septum, rings, and more, mineral stones such as quartz, agate, onyx, obsidian, amethyst, and more are used. The jewelry that is made from the horns and bones are generally used as a headpiece.

Iron tribal jewelry

This type of jewelry is very masculine and heavy. Make sure that you can wear this type and can carry it off. Iron casing of bangles and necklaces portray a savage way of thinking. The tribes of Middle Eastern and West African countries generally wear this tribal jewelry. To create a contemporary look sometimes iron tribal jewelry is blended with stainless steel. This jewelry is usually worn as thumb and toe rings, anklets, neckpieces, and bangles.

To wear jewelry you do not have dress up as a tribal man. It is very easy to match a piece of jewelry with whatever you are wearing for business or casual.





Source by Lora Davis