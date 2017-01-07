Treadmill Reviews – Epic T60 – A Walker’s Treadmill

There are many treadmills in the market today. So it becomes difficult sometimes to make a good choice according to your needs. The best way however is to consult treadmill reviews. You can read both customer reviews as well as expert reviews. They are generally unbiased and help you make the right choice.

Today, I will discuss Epic T60 with you. This is a good pick for the walkers. My rating is 4/5. Here, goes the other details:

Epic T60 is rightly called as a machine with new limits, on the wheels of economy. Once you purchase this, you will have everything at your disposal- a strong built-up body, all necessary features and workout programs with a good amount of warranty time period. With an impeccable treadmill design, you will get all the workout comfort that you might be looking for in your treadmill machine.

This T60 model by Epic is predominantly an equipment which is best-suited to your home gym. It is light-weighted and needs less space to accommodate itself. It comes with state-of-the-art cushioned platforms that are adjustable in nature. Besides this, the surface is large enough for giving you a comfortable running or walking. The machine is capable of supporting 350 pounds of total body weight.

The most important part of any treadmill is the quality of its motor. The machine features a powerful and durable motor that can support both types of running: light and intense. The machine also provides you a general sports training feature, with the contemporary treadmill workouts. And not to forget, for your comfort the machine also features power inclination. So you can adjust the inclination, whenever you want, according to your needs.

Epic T60 comes to you with readout displays that help you to keep tab on the total time of your exercising, calories burnt while exercising, the speed and the total distance. The machine also has a pulse sensor grip that helps you to measure your pulse during the workout session. Besides this, another add-on feature that this treadmill machine carries is the presence of certain feedback displays.

The T60 model by Epic has pre-programmed workout programs installed on it. All these programs are customized. They flaunt the latest technology, which is known as iFit. iFit is one of the most developed interactive workout technology that is available in the sports industry today. iFit is user friendly and acts like a remote control of your machine.

Working of iFit is very simple. Sample this. The chest sensor, which is an option available on the T60 machine, can be controlled with the iFit technology. This will be done in accordance to your heart rate that will be displayed on the heart rate reader. The iFit technology will, like a trainer, provide you with guidance of a good workout program.

And to add on to this, this is without doubt a folding treadmill. The motor of the machine comes with a warranty of four years. All these things make Epic T60 treadmill a good buy for your fitness.

The Model T60 comes for $800 and thus provides true value to your money. But there are some downsides to this purchase as well. Some users are not satisfied with the quality of its parts. Perhaps that is the reason for its limited warranty.

Furthermore, this is a walking treadmill. For all joggers or runners, it is not the pick. They need to spend some where above $1,300.





Source by Joann Grant