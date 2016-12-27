Top Schools for Medical Transcription Students

Medical transcriptionists, also referred to as medical terminology stenographers, transcribe verbal records created by doctors and other health care professionals. Once transcribed, these records are used for administrative purposes and to create medical reports. To secure employment as a medical transcriptionist, a person must enroll in the appropriate courses and obtain a two-year associate’s degree or a one-year diploma. The Association of Healthcare Documentation Integrity-AHDI-evaluates and rates the curriculum of medical transcription schools. The standard set by the AHDI requires that such schools offer courses in medical ethics and law, medical transcription technology, laboratory medicine, pharmacology, disease concepts, and medical grammar. The following are some of the top medical transcription schools from which one can choose:

Central Texas College

Central Texas College provides a distance learning program in medical terminology stenography. The college is an accredited community college and offers open admission to qualified students. Courses at Central Texas College include physiology, transcription, medical terminology, keyboarding, and proofreading.

Medical Transcription Education Center

The Medical Transcription Education Center-M-Tec-was the first transcription school to receive ADHI approval. M-Tec is considered by many educators as one of the best options for students who have no previous experience in the healthcare field and those who are entering the medical field from an unrelated profession. M-Tec offers on-campus or online courses and the school’s instructors work closely with each student during his or her studies. In addition, faculty members help graduates find suitable employment after their degree is earned. Many medical practices will only consider job candidates with prior experience, and for this reason will not hire recent graduates. However, many employers waive this requirement for M-Tec students due to the school’s excellent reputation.

Andrews School

Founded in 1989, the Andrews School is an AHDI approved learning institution that offers students from all walks of life a high quality education in the field of medical terminology stenography. A very high percentage of Andrews School graduates have successfully obtained gainful employment in the healthcare field. Students and can train via distance learning or attend one of the school’s traditional college campuses.

Medline School of Medical Transcription

The Medline School of Medical Transcription-MSMT-is an accredited school that offers one-year or two-year online programs. The school’s instructors are certified transcriptionists who are still actively working in the field. Therefore, students learn from instructors with a high level of practical experience. In addition, students can qualify for paid internship programs which gives them a way to offset tuition costs.

Career Step

Career Step is an accredited medical transcription school that has been given AHDI approval. Students can take courses online or on-site through Career Step’s affiliation with community colleges across the country. Online courses are available to students in the United States, the Philippines, South Africa, Australia, and Canada.

Employment Outlook

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, a fourteen percent job increase is expected by 2016 in the medical transcription field. It is for this reason medical transcription schools will most likely see an increase in enrollment over the next ten years. The demand for suitable training programs will most likely increase as well, and those pursuing this career can look forward to good job security and competitive wages.





