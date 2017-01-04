Top Private Equity Degree & Certifications

There are many options for advancing your career in private equity (PE), either through degree programs or certification training programs. The top private equity degree and certification programs have something in common: They provide participants with many resources to understand the industry more in-depth, and they rely on a staff that is dedicated to serving its clients (you) and the staff or advisors have a background in the field.

Unfortunately, some certification and degree programs are administered by people without any proven knowledge in the field and actually come from largely unrelated areas like real estate or general business. Unless the administrators and developers have worked and researched the industry, it’s hard to ensure that you are getting an accurate depiction of the industry. In degree programs too some professors have researched in areas totally unrelated to PE but are just trying to attract students looking to enter the industry.

The top private equity degree and certification programs also provide participants with resources and tools to improve your career and grow your knowledge of the industry. Look for videos, required books with reviews or summaries, a study guide and exam, and other resources that you find valuable and would assist you in broadening your knowledge of the industry. If a degree or certification program does not provide any of these resources it is probably not geared exclusively toward those interested in private equity, and therefore does not serve your needs.

Try to avoid these types of degrees and certifications that do not offer resources and tools because they are likely only going to provide you with a surface knowledge of the industry and may just review things you already knew without giving you any real advice or training to better prepare you for a career at a buyout or venture capital firm.





