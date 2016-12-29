Top Nipple Bleaching Creams & Products to Lighten Dark Nipples – Top Skin Lightning Creams Review

Most women like to flaunt pink and light colored nipples. Nipple bleaching creams helps in lightening the color of your nipples with panache. The trend of bleaching dark intimate areas such as the vagina, anal area and the underarms is gaining momentum. People are become more beauty conscious and exceptionally hygienic. The process of removal can be performed from the comfort and convenience of your home. You can easily buy these products online anonymously.

It is advisable to look at the ingredients of the bleaching creams. Nature based products are always preferred. Most of these creams contain FDA banned ingredient Hydroquinone, which can be extremely harmful for your body. It can cause leukemia, thyroid disorder or liver damage.

Top Skin Lightening creams Review

* Skin bright by Premium Naturals : This cream is developed through years of research. It is made up of Alpha Albutin, Kojic acids and natural moisturizers. It soothes, protects and decreases the production of melanin in our body, which consequently leads to skin lightening.

* Revitol Skin Brightener : This cream protects your skin from discoloration and uneven skin tone. You can easily buy this product online. It is always advisable consult a physician before buying this product.

* Meladerm : This cream is touted be one of the most effective skin lightening cream. This product contains natural ingredients such as Vitamin B3, Mulberry Extract, bearberry extract, lemon juice, emblica powder, locorice extract, lactic acid and glycolic acid that can easily rejuvenate our skin tone. This product contains no Hydroquinone, steroids and mercury. Most of the bleaching and skin lightening creams nowadays contain harmful substances, which can be extremely dangerous for our body. Meladerm is completely a nature-based cream, which can diminish age spots, hyper pigmentation, freckles, knuckles and dark elbows with ease.





Source by Lauren Gibson