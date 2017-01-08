Top 6 Most Durable Men's Boots

Men tend to really wear out their boots and put them to the test with bad weather and harsh conditions. It can be hard to find a brand that holds up through all of that. Bogs has a reputation for being extremely rugged and durable. What's even better is that they offer 6 boots designed for specific uses like Agriculture and Industrial. No matter which style you need, you can be sure you will get a high quality, rugged boot for any type of weather, even extreme cold. Here are the 6 most durable styles available for men by Bogs:

Casual Boots

The brand offers a number of shoes for casual use, perfect for use on walking outdoors. The heel is extra narrow with a wide toe, which ensures comfort when walking in these shoes. Some of the casual shoes are only ankle height for extra fashion, while the mid-calf shoes are designed for outdoor conditions. The shoes are made with Neo-Tech insulation to be as waterproof as possible, and they provide extra grip without the risk of making rubber marks.

Hunting Boots

All of the Bogs hunting shoes for men are designed to provide comfort and warmth when walking in any condition, no matter how cold the temperature. The high shoes are perfect for wading through marshes and rivers, and the Neo-Tech insulation ensures that your feet are warm even in high snowdrifts.

Outdoor Boots

The Outdoor shoes are designed with comfort in mind, especially when going on long hikes or treks into nature. The sturdy shoes provide maximum comfort and durability, while the New Channel Air technology ensures that your feet stay cool by wicking away moisture and optimizing airflow to your feet as you hike. The shoes are comfortable in conditions ranging from sub-zero to temperate, and the durable rubber of the shoes guarantees that they last as long as possible.

Industrial Boots

The Industrial shoes provide maximum protection with a stiff metal toe, and the soles of the shoes ensure that they have extra grip when walking on even slippery indoor concrete. The contoured fit of the shoes provide extra protection and comfort for the feet, and the New Channel Air technology keeps your feet comfortable and cool by letting the heat escape from your shoes. The shoes use a non-marking slip resistant chemical sole that provide sure footing under any factory condition.

Agricultural Boots

Working in the fields or on the farm is made much easier by the Bogs agricultural style of shoes, which are designed to be easily pulled on by the easy grip handles on the top of the mid-calf shoes. The out-sole is designed to clean itself, and it is constructed so as to allow dirt and mud to fall off the shoes as you walk. The shafts of the shoes are flexible to ensure maximum comfort, and the shape of the narrow heel and wide toe provide anyone working in agricultural conditions with a solid pair of dependable shoes.

City Boots

The city shoes are constructed to provide the wearer with a perfect combination of style and functionality. They are durable and designed to wear well in the city, and they are waterproof to ensure your feet remain dry even in the rainiest cities. The durable rubber is covered with an Air-mesh lining that allows the shoes to breathe, and the anti-microbial protection ensures that your feet remain fresh and clean as you walk. Bogs shoes for men are some of the sturdiest and most durable shoes on the market, and anyone who has worked with these excellent shoes will tell you that few brands create footwear that last as long or are as comfortable as these mens shoes.





Source by Erika Finks