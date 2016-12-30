Tips on Selecting Korean Mink

Surely, there are a lot of online and offline stores claiming to be the best suppliers of superior Korean mink blankets, throws and other items. If you want to ensure that you are really paying for something of high quality, it is important that you take particular care when buying minks. Much like other expensive and luxurious items, you can expect that knock offs and low-grade mink blankets are flooding the market, particularly online auctions. In order to make sure that you are getting what you are paying for, be sure to follow the tips below when buying mink items.

One of the first things that you need to realize is that mink blankets made from genuine animal fur are quite rare, even those that come from Korea. Now that animal rights are being supported by many people, you really cannot expect natural mink fur to be made into blankets, throws and other things. Majority, if not all Korean mink blankets and robes sold in the market these days are actually made from a blend of synthetic fiber. In order to make sure that you are buying the most premium quality of mink, you have to ensure that the fabric used is composed of at least 85% acrylic. The acrylic fiber is actually responsible for the softness of the blanket. Polyester content of premium mink products should only be 15% and below. This type of fiber is needed in order to make the blanket wrinkle free.

You will know that you have acquired high quality Korean mink blanket if it feels as soft as cashmere. A slight luster or sheen in the fabric is also visible in most high quality mink blankets, sheets, throws and robes available. Also, you will notice the richness of the color and the intricacy of the design. You will know that the mink item that you are holding is of high quality if the colors are vibrant and bright. However, it is quite common for the colors of mink blankets to leech, especially if you use warm water to wash them. So, do not think that only low quality minks are susceptible to leeching.

Since it would be impossible for you to touch and feel Korean mink blankets sold online, you need to make sure that you are only buying products from reputable web-based companies. It is also a good idea to check the terms and conditions of the online store to see if they provide guarantees.





Source by Carol Adams