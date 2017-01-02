Tips For Buying Wooden Furniture

Wooden furniture, also known as case good furniture, comes in many different shapes and serves a variety of functions. Wooden furniture is a staple investment in your home since it can be used for long periods of time. You need to consider a lot of things before buying one, or else you will regret wasting your money. Below are some tips for choosing good quality wooden furniture:

1. Budget



The first thing you have to do before buying any furniture is setting a budget. You should determine the amount of money you are willing to spend on a piece of furniture. Setting up a budget can help you control your urge to spend on something you don’t need or something you can’t afford. A grand armoire would make a nice addition to your home, but it might be bad for your wallet.

2. Material



There are many types of woods used to make wooden furniture with. These days, you can even find furniture made from particle boards. Particle boards are made from wood chips glued and compressed into sheets. Although this type of furniture is very cheap and portable (they are usually flat packed for self assembly), they are not really durable. Compared to solid wood, particle boards are prone to chipping and denting. They can be easily damaged by water as well. Solid wood is divided into two categories, softwood and hardwood. Hardwood is wood from angiosperm trees, such as oak, walnut, ash, cherry, teak, maple, and mahogany. This is the best type of wood for making furniture with. Teak and oak are exceptionally tough and heavy duty. Both are usually used for making expensive furniture pieces. Softwood such as pine, cypress, cedar, and other evergreen wood is cheaper yet less durable than hardwood.

3. Function



If the furniture is intended for daily use, such as closet or cabinet, you should consider choosing one with good durability. If the main purpose is for display or temporary use, you can worry less about its durability. You should also consider the space available in your house, because it will determine the size of the furniture you can put into your home.

4. Condition



Before and after purchase, make sure all parts of the furniture are in their best condition. Check all the locks and drawers and make sure they work properly. Check for any rough surface finish or scratches. If you purchase a desk or a table, make sure it is stable when it is set up.





