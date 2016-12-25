Tips For Buying Used Furniture on Craigslist

Are you a new homeowner who wants to outfit your home with affordable furniture? If so, you should visit Craigslist.org. Craigslist is a popular online classified website where items are bought, sold, and traded. There are many items listed for sale, including affordably priced furniture.

If you want to use the popular classified website to find and buy used furniture, perform a search. Once on the main page, select your state and the nearest city. To perform a search, look for the search box on the left hand side of the page. You can search for a particular piece of furniture, like a couch. To search other local areas too, download a free Craigslist search tool, to search multiple cities at once.

You now know how to find and buy used furniture on the Craigslist website, but how can you ensure you get a good deal? By asking important questions. What should you inquire about?

Ask to see pictures. Many sellers on Craigslist.org post pictures of the products they sell, but not all do. If a picture isn’t posted, ask to see one. In fact, you can ask to see multiple pictures from different angels. The buyer can email these pictures to you. Emailing pictures saves you both time and gas money. You don’t waste a trip to view an old and dirty couch.

Ask about storage. Furniture owners sell their old furniture. It likely hasn’t been used in months or even years. Before buying a couch or recliner, ask where it was stored. Was it stored inside or outside? You don’t want furniture that has been outside and exposed to the elements, at least not without a large discount.

Ask about payment. Most furniture listings on Craigslist just say how much they want for the item. They rarely give you more information, but you need it. Does the seller want cash or a check? Will there be an immediate exchange? If paying by check, does the seller want to wait until the check clears before delivering your purchase? These are all questions you should have answers to before agreeing to buy furniture through the classified website.





Source by Richard Gecker