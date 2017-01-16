The Ultimate Lose Belly Fat Workout For a Smoking Hot Body For Summer

So, you’ve got your sneakers laced up and you’re ready to burn a massive amount of calories and shrink your fat cells. That’s an awesome feeling to be on the verge of making a difference for your health, but do you know what to do to get the best results from your efforts. If not, give the ultimate lose belly fat workout a shot.

The ultimate lose belly fat workout requires you to select a few different cardio exercises as well as a few strength exercises and combine them in circuits. You can use any exercises you like, but consider some on the following lists to get you started.

Cardio

* Step up and down on a step or bottom stair for a minute

* 30 jumping jacks

* Jog in place for a minute

* Raise knees and tap with opposite hand, rotating for a minute

Strength

* Crunches

* Full sit ups

* Various dumbbell moves

* Push ups

* Bench dips on a chair

There are many other exercises that can be used in both of these categories. You can find them easily by doing a search online for additional moves.

To complete the ultimate lose belly fat workout, simply pick one cardio move and several strength moves to form a circuit. Do one set of each exercise in the circuit with no pause in between. The point is to get your heart rate up and go straight from one exercise to the other. Ideally, make up three or four circuits with four or five exercises in each.

By combining strength exercises with a cardio move you will keep your heart rate higher than just lifting weights alone. The result will be a higher calorie burn which forces your body to dip into stored fat reserves, given you are eating less than you are burning throughout the day.





Source by Sally Cooper