The Risks and Rewards of Sourcing Products From Abroad to Sell on eBay

I’m sure that you have noticed the small labels on a lot of products that say ‘Made in China’. It seems that more and more of our merchandise is produced overseas where it can be created for an incredibly cheap price. As an eBay seller, you might be interested in sourcing products from China to sell on eBay, lowering your costs and potentially increasing your profits.

Before you start sourcing products from China to sell on eBay though, there are a few advantages and disadvantages to consider, ensuring that you are making the right decision.

The Risks

One advantage of working with a wholesale supplier in the country that you live in is your ability to contact them easily. They are just a phone call away, possibly even just a short car journey away, and can therefore be contacted should any of your purchased merchandise not meet your standards or be delivered late. When dealing with a wholesale supplier in China though, that luxury is not available. Although some companies will provide you with a contact number, it is not always easy to communicate due to time differences and other issues, leaving email your only real means of getting in touch. And an email is far too easy to ignore.

Many wholesale suppliers are perfectly genuine and will provide you with an excellent product for an excellent price. However, the same can’t be said for all companies that you might have dealings with. It may be harder to find reviews or recommendations from companies overseas, meaning there is often more of a risk, especially with your first order. You may find that products don’t meet your required standard, or that brand name goods actually turn out to be imitations. In a worst case scenario, you could find that your money is taken and no goods are ever received.

The Rewards

The risks associated with sourcing products from China to sell on eBay could well be outweighed by the rewards, the most obvious of which is that of price. Purchasing products straight from the factory could save you pounds on every purchase, even with postage charges, increasing your profit margin significantly.

There are also multiple ways to source your wares from China, by using either a wholesale supplier or a drop shipper. In the case of a drop shipper, you will pass order information to your supplier who will post the product straight to your client. Wholesale suppliers, on the other hand, will post the stock to you for you to sell on. Although this gives you some extra quality control in that you can see the product before you ship it, there may be extra postage charges to consider from shipping to you, and then shipping from you to your customer.

Choosing to buy Chinese

If you take care when choosing your Chinese partner, you could soon be benefiting from a lucrative and profitable income stream. Before handing over any money, be sure to read reviews and recommendations from other users to prevent any costly errors in judgment, and ensure that the company is well established.

Sourcing products from China to sell on eBay doesn’t need to be an intimidating or costly process. Take care in your dealings, but don’t discount it as a very real means to make major profits.





