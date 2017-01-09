The Positive and Negative of Osmosis Pur Medical Skin Care

Osmosis Pur Medical Skin Care is made with Chirally correct ingredients that are made with the safe left handed molecules that are not harmful to the skin. With products that are chiral, you will find you receive a very result oriented outcome and feel confident you are protecting your skin. No harsh ingredients to make your skin irritated or sensitive. Dr. Johnson is a big believer in not bringing trauma to the skin by overly aggressive ingredients that may harm the skin’s protective barrier. Osmosis takes it a step further and uses the very best ingredients and brings them to the consumer at a price they can afford.

The Positive Reasons for using Osmosis.

The whole premise for the Osmosis skin care line is to remodel the skin and help to heal skin conditions below the surface of the epidermis. This entails usage for anti-aging, acne, rosacea, melasma and psoriasis. There have been many testimonial from clients that have used these products successfully. It is important to follow a good regime to bring the best results for each individuals particular skin issues.

As with good medical grade type skin care, it is best to purchase from your esthetician or physician. It is very beneficial for the consumer to understand the products correctly and how to use them. Osmosis has made this easy with the products they manufacture. Their kits are put together with the proper products to use for each skin type. Having someone to guide you to find the best results for your skin is important.

At times when you start a good regime for your skin, you may find that your skin may go through a transition period.. This is not unpleasant. Underlying bacteria or pigmentation may come up from below and positive changes start happening. With proper guidance, this will pass and beautiful skin will appear. The total outlook is lovely, healthy, vibrant skin. Skin you may feel proud of and know you look more youthful. There are many products that sit on top of the epidermis and do not make any significant changes to the skin. With Osmosis you can be sure it is working from within the dermis where it counts.

It is possible to be ageless today. You do not need plastic surgery or botox. By using the proper products and routine, you can turn back on clock on aging. Repair sun damaged skin, acneic skin and that red irritated skin from rosacea or psoriasis. Osmosis helps to rid the skin of the bad skin cells and restore them to give you a healthy vibrant complexion.

As you age, you must keep your skin hydrated and exfoliate the dead skin cells. Osmosis will do this for you. The older you are, the less your skin exfoliates naturally. Let products such as Mend, Correct, Renew or Boost do this or you. The key ingredient in these products is Retinaldehyde. Stronger than retinol and more gentle on the skin. No negative side effects, just safe noticeable results. The exfoliation is very mild as not to bring distress to the skin.

Two of the latest products Osmosis has brought to the public are Catalyst and Skin Nutrition. Both can help repair the DNA of the skin. You will see improvement in pigmentation, acne, rosacea, and for everyone, anti-aging. Both products are far superior to many ingredients on the market and way ahead of their time. They are made for all skin types. The most popular of all the Osmosis products is Replenish. Replenish is an antioxidant, which brings all the nutrition your skin is craving for.

The Negatives of using Osmosis

The negatives of Osmosis is using the product for a week and not giving it a chance to work. When you repair the skin, you have to give your products time to work. Osmosis Skin Care recommends a full 30 days to start seeing the type of results you have always dreamed of. It is important for recommendations on the right products for your skin type. Products that will be effective for your skins special requirements. Start with an easy simple regime, and add a new product when you are ready to take your skin to the next level. Not using Osmosis is the negative. Look younger each day. Turn the hands of time back.





