The Mobile Game Trend

Recently, mobile gaming has been gaining a rather large share in terms of revenue. Gaming consoles/platforms and online gaming giants have dominated the game industry for the last decades, but with the enormous mobile gaming insurgents, change is definitely coming and change is welcome especially for avid gamers and enthusiasts.
Mobile games revenue forecast is predicted to increase up to $45 billion by 2018. Asia has been the leader in the industry since 2013, and is predicted to dominate the industry by up to 50% total revenue. Industry Analyst Vincent van Deelen stated, “This is simply not the case. We are also emphasizing that the recent results of individual high profile companies such as Rovio, King, DeNA and GREE are not necessarily indicative of the state of the mobile market as a whole. It is not in our interest to inflate market figures, but the hard facts have forced us to adjust our estimates upward. We have maintained our year-on-year growth rates toward 2017, ultimately leading to a $40Bn+ market share.”
In this regard, mobile game players have successfully gained large share in the market like most gaming console and online gaming companies. Indeed, this is good news for game development companies and their shareholders to put more focus and emphasis on this growing trend. Android games are also expected to be predictably higher in the coming years. Though, it is still a proven fact that iOS rakes in more revenue than Google Play despite the latter having massive download for freemium model type of games. But in a global perspective, Chinese app stores and android game downloads and revenue far exceeded iOS last 2014. North America, Europe and other Asian countries, such as Japan and South Korea have also ventured in the global trend. Reports show that mobile games now account for nearly 40% of the country’s total digital games revenue. With increased competition, smaller companies are also getting creative with the introduction of e-sports, multi-screen gaming and HTML5 mobile gaming, and the final trend is the rising popularity of downloading Android games for TV-based gaming. The top 7 companies in the mobile gaming industry compete for the release of quality games to dominate further and not to get left behind in the scene. These are some of the most downloaded game apps:
This is a clear indicator that mobile gaming market share is expected to grow in the coming years.