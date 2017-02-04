The Mobile Game Trend

Recently, mobile gaming has been gaining a rather large share in terms of revenue. Gaming consoles/platforms and online gaming giants have dominated the game industry for the last decades, but with the enormous mobile gaming insurgents, change is definitely coming and change is welcome especially for avid gamers and enthusiasts.

Mobile games revenue forecast is predicted to increase up to $45 billion by 2018. Asia has been the leader in the industry since 2013, and is predicted to dominate the industry by up to 50% total revenue. Industry Analyst Vincent van Deelen stated, “This is simply not the case. We are also emphasizing that the recent results of individual high profile companies such as Rovio, King, DeNA and GREE are not necessarily indicative of the state of the mobile market as a whole. It is not in our interest to inflate market figures, but the hard facts have forced us to adjust our estimates upward. We have maintained our year-on-year growth rates toward 2017, ultimately leading to a $40Bn+ market share.”

In this regard, mobile game players have successfully gained large share in the market like most gaming console and online gaming companies. Indeed, this is good news for game development companies and their shareholders to put more focus and emphasis on this growing trend. Android games are also expected to be predictably higher in the coming years. Though, it is still a proven fact that iOS rakes in more revenue than Google Play despite the latter having massive download for freemium model type of games. But in a global perspective, Chinese app stores and android game downloads and revenue far exceeded iOS last 2014. North America, Europe and other Asian countries, such as Japan and South Korea have also ventured in the global trend. Reports show that mobile games now account for nearly 40% of the country’s total digital games revenue. With increased competition, smaller companies are also getting creative with the introduction of e-sports, multi-screen gaming and HTML5 mobile gaming, and the final trend is the rising popularity of downloading Android games for TV-based gaming. The top 7 companies in the mobile gaming industry compete for the release of quality games to dominate further and not to get left behind in the scene. These are some of the most downloaded game apps:

1. aa

2. Agar.io

3. Angry Birds

4. Angry Birds Rio

5. Angry Birds Seasons

6. Angry Birds Space

7. Angry Birds Star Wars

8. Angry Birds Star Wars 2

9. Angry Birds Go!

10. Angry Birds 2

11. Ant Smasher: Best Free Game

12. Archery Master 3D

13. Asphalt 8: Airborne

14. Bad Piggies

15. Bad Piggies HD

16. Banana Kong

17. Basketball Stars

18. Blossom Blast Saga

19. Boom Beach

20. Brave Frontier

21. Bubble Witch Saga

22. Bubble Witch 2 Saga

23. Candy Crush Saga

24. Candy Crush Soda Saga

25. Cars: Fast as Lightning

26. Castle Clash: Age of Legends

27. Clash of Clans

28. Clash of Kings

29. Clash Royale

30. Color Switch

31. Criminal Case

32. Crossy Road

33. CSR Racing

34. Deer Hunter

35. Despicable Me

36. Diamond Dash

37. Diamond Digger Saga

38. Don’t Tap The White Tile

39. Dragon City

40. Drag Racing Classic

41. Dream League

42. Dumb Ways to Die

43. Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games

44. Extreme Car Driving Simulator

45. Fast Racing 3D

46. Frozen Freefall

47. Geometry Dash

48. Geometry Dash Lite

49. Farm Heroes Saga

50. FIFA 15 Ultimate

51. Flow Free

52. Fruit Ninja Free

53. Glow Hockey

54. Hay Day

55. Hearthstone Heroes of Warcraft

56. Hill Climb Racing

57. Hungry Shark

58. Jetpack Joyride

59. Jewels Saga

60. Magic Rush: Heroes

61. Minecraft: Pocket Edition

62. MORTAL KOMBAT X

63. My Talking Angela

64. My Talking Tom

65. Pou

66. 8 Ball Pool

67. Pet Rescue Saga

68. Piano Tiles 2 (Don’t Tap…2)

69. Plants vs. Zombies

70. Plants vs. Zombies 2

71. Real Racing 3

72. Score! Hero

73. Shadow Fight 2

74. SimCity BuildIt

75. Skater Boy

76. Slither.io

77. Smash Hit

78. Smurfs’ Village

79. Solitaire

80. Sonic Dash

81. Spider-man Unlimited

82. Stack

83. Star Girl

84. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

85. Subway Surfers

86. Summoners War

87. Talking Tom Bubble Shooter

88. Temple Run

89. Temple Run 2

90. Texas Holdem Poker Deluxe

91. The Simpsons: Tapped Out

92. Throne Rush

93. Traffic Racer

94. Traffic Rider

95. Trivia Crack

96. Vector

97. Zombie Tsunami

98. Z War

99. 2048

100. 2048 Number

This is a clear indicator that mobile gaming market share is expected to grow in the coming years.





Source by Jules Elgincolin