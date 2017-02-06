The Highlights of "New Moon" – The Twilight Saga

After we fell in love with Edward and Bella in the first series “Twilight,” the next series is now in the cinemas entitled, New Moon the Twilight Saga. The second series of Twilight has a lot of twist and more surprise characters.

The New Moon is a film adaptation from the book by Stephanie Meyer. It is a second fantasy-romance novel which is the part two of the Twilight series. According to Meyer, the word New Moon is refers to the darkest phase of lunar cycle, which is pertaining to Bella’s life. The novel was originally released in hardcover in 2006 following the successful publishing of Meyer’s debut novel, Twilight. Upon publication of the book, is moved quickly to the top of bestseller list and becoming one of the most anticipated book of the year. It became #1 on both the New York Times Best Seller and USA Today’s Top 150 Bestsellers. The new Moon has already been translated into many languages. Even though many people already bought the novel book, they still want to see the film adaptation and of course to see the main characters, Edward and Bella on screen.

The story starts on Bella’s 18th birthday, when she unwrapped a gift and she gets a paper cut, which causes Edward’s adopted brother, Jasper, to be overwhelmed by her blood’s scent and attempt to kill her. To protect Bella, Edward decides to end their relationship, and Edward moved away from the Forks. Bella leaves heart-broken and depressed.

In the months that follow, Bella try to move-on by learning some activities such as motorcycle riding. She also seeks comfort in her deepening friendship with Jacob Black. Bella later discovers that Jacob is a werewolf and he and his fellow werewolf are protecting her from the vampires Laurent and Victoria, the latter of whom seeks revenge for her dead mate, James, whom Cullens killed in the first series.

Meanwhile, Bella tend to commit suicide because she think that Edward will hear her voice when she is in danger. Edward flees to Italy to provoke the Volturi, a vampire royalty who are capable of killing him. Alice and Bella rush to the Italy to save Edward, arriving just in time to stop him. When they return to Forks, Edward tells Bella that he has always loved her and only left Forks to protect her. She forgives him and Cullens vote in favor of Bella being transformed into vampire, to Edward’s dismay. However, Edward gives Bella an option: either she lets Carlisle change her after her graduation, or Edward will change her himself if Bella agrees to marry him.





